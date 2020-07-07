Tuesday, 07 July 2020

Men arrested on suspicion of drugs offences after police raid

TWO men have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply class C drugs after police raided a property in Sonning Common. 

Cash, documentation and electronic devices were seized at the property in Sedgewell Road during the incident on Tuesday last week and the men have been released on bail.

Detective Constable Nicola Henderson said: “Thames Valley Police is committed to tackling serious and organised crime.

“Those who take part in the supplying of drugs cause substantial harm to the community. Officers will continue to work to prosecute those involved in criminal activity and to protect our communities from harm.

“I would like to remind everyone of the dangers of taking unknown pills. Despite appearances, there is no way of knowing exactly what you are putting into your body and whether it is safe.

“If you, or someone with you, has any problems after taking drugs, seek medical attention immediately by ringing 999.”

