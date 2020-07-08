Library to open for first time in months

HENLEY library will re-open on Monday, July 20 after being closed for four months during the coronavirus pandemic.

Oxfordshire County Council, which is responsible for libraries, is planning a phased re-opening of public buildings.

The registration office in Northfield End will open next Friday (July 17).

Councillor Lorraine Lindsay-Gale, cabinet member for education and cultural services, said: “Our libraries and registration staff have missed serving the Oxfordshire public and being the heartbeat of their communities.

“This is a moment we have been anticipating hugely for many weeks and now it is very close.

“Our excitement is being blended with a safety first approach. Each building is different and they are all being fully assessed to make sure they are as safe as they can be.”

The services will look very different for staff and customers. With the numbers of people able to enter buildings being controlled, visitors may sometimes need to queue to get in. They will be asked to limit their browsing and borrowing and to return books and other materials after 30 minutes.

Those who need access to computers and wi-fi will be able to use the public computer network for 30 minutes. There is discretion for staff to extend that time if a customer is part way through a Universal Credit application or similar.

Printing, scanning and photocopying as well as bus pass and blue badge validation will be available. Payments will need to be made by card or online but photocopiers are still coin-operated.

To comply with social distancing measures, most soft seating and tables will be removed. Staff will stand behind Perspex screens when responding to customers’ queries.

Face-to-face programmes and events will be re-established once government advice says it is safe to do so. These will continue to be delivered virtually via social media where possible and the council will continue to provide online services including ebooks, eaudio books and reference material.