Travellers invade museum car park

TRAVELLERS invaded the car park behind the River & Rowing Museum in Henley yesterday (Tuesday).

About 10 vehicles and eight caravans entered the site off Mill Meadows shortly before 2pm.

They left shortly before 10.15am today (Wednesday) and are currently parked at the bottom of the train station car park.

The museum’s director Sarah Posey said they had forced a barrier open to gain entry while staff from the museum were conducting a routine site visit.

The town council, which owns the land, was informed and two of its parks services team, two police officers and a PCSO gathered in front of the museum with the Mayor of Henley Ken Arlett.

They decided how to proceed and Pc Barbara Taylor, Pc James Oliver and Councillor Arlett then walked into the car park around the back of the building via the open barrier.

As they approached the caravans, which had been parked together, they were met by a man in a blue t-shirt and tracksuit bottoms.

He was joined by two other men and a woman and they all spoke for a few minutes.

When one of the men saw a photographer from the Henley Standard taking pictures he shouted and told him to stop.

He began to walk in the direction of the photographer before Pc Oliver held him back.

Cllr Arlett and Kyle Dowling, assistant parks manager, then placed some large wheelie bins in the area between the caravans so the travellers could dispose of their waste.

The Mayor said the travellers had been understanding.

He said: “They were fine. They said they had come down from Yorkshire and were only looking to stay for a couple of days before they move on to Wales.

“They have come down because the weather is not good up there [Yorkshire]. They’re friendly enough. The problem is just the hassle it causes even if they don’t cause any damage.”

Pc Oliver said: “We have taken all the details from the vehicles and then because the land is private the council is dealing with the eviction.

“We are here waiting until they have sorted out what they need to do. We will just prevent any issues.”

An enforcement company from Bristol helped remove the travellers from the site.

