Joy overcomes fear as pupils return to primary school

ALMOST every pupil at Badgemore Primary School in Henley has been able to return after the Government eased the coronavirus lockdown.

On Monday 90 children from reception to year 6 arrived and left the school in Hop Gardens at different times.

About seven pupils did not attend either because their parents were uncomfortable sending them back or they are shielding. One child is isolating after a family member tested positive for coronavirus. Fourteen staff have also returned and the school is running a normal timetable.

There have been extra personal, social, health and economic lessons to help the children’s development.

Year 3 pupil Ava Wareing-Small, eight, was pleased to be back.

She said: “I was really nervous and had lots of butterflies but it’s good to see my friends again. I hadn’t been in school for such a long time.”

Year 4 pupil Robyn Mattingly, eight, said: “It has been a bit weird but it’s much better than home school because you get to see your friends even though there’s social distancing.”

Year 3 pupil Eleanor Gedling, eight, said: “It’s exciting to play with my friends again.”

Headteacher Tim Hoskins said: “It’s so nice to have them all back and also important for them to be back before the summer holidays so they can acclimatise ready for coming back in September. They’ve done really well with home schooling but it’s nicer for them and the parents if they’re all here.”

“Every member of staff who has come back was nervous at the start but by the next morning they’re used to it. The children also adapt very quickly and within a morning they’re relaxed.”