Beverley hopes digital show will be knight to remember

SOUL singer Beverley Knight says she grew tired of singing to herself in the kitchen as the coronavirus pandemic wiped out her performing schedule.

So she couldn’t wait to perform on stage again at the first ever virtual Henley Festival this Sunday.

She turned up for the recording session at the Hurley House Hotel having done her own hair and make-up “to make it easier for everyone”.

Knight, 47, who will “headline” the festival with pop singer Will Young, had stayed at the hotel a number of times previously.

She said: “The last time I was there was on New Year’s Eve before we knew about any of this craziness was going to happen.

“It is such a gorgeous place and I know the owner so I knew that I would be looked after and they welcomed me like family.

“I thought for ease of everything, I’ll turn up ready to perform. I had done my make-up and hair and I was ready to step on stage.

“We sat down for a lovely meal of sushi and black cod with miso before a sound check, a camera check and then we went straight into it.”

Knight was accompanied by a guitarist and keyboard player on stage in a function room in the garden of the hotel, which is currently closed to guests due to covid-19.

The 40-minute acoustic set included some of her biggest hits, such as Shoulda Woulda Coulda, Greatest Day and Gold, and Knight talked about the songs.

She said: “Life has been just singing in my kitchen so it was amazing to do a proper performance.

“It felt so good to be on an actual stage again with a microphone and almost felt that life was getting back to normal.

“It felt like when I go into a TV studio to record a performance because there are cameras and no audience, just a few people doing their technical things. There was no applause as the songs finish so I did a lot of speaking to camera to keep the continuity.

“I really did miss the fizz, crackle and electricity of having an audience there.”

Knight, who lives in London, believes fans will enjoy the familiar, with one or two surprises.

She said: “I’ve mixed up the set a little bit because it’s acoustic but it is important to play songs that people know and love, although these are done in a way they may not have heard before.

“There will be a few fan favourites from albums gone by and a special encore from my theatre days.”

Knight was dressed in a black and gold dress and a leather jacket.

“I dressed in more of a festival feel because it was acoustic,” she said. “To wear a long flowing gown would have felt off given the nature of the performance. I didn’t want to put up any barriers by wearing frocks. I was thinking of the audience in the way I designed my set — I wanted to welcome them into my world.”

Knight enjoyed being able to talk about her songs, which is not something she normally does at concerts.

She said: “I talk about the year the song was recorded, why I recorded it or what I was feeling at the time when I wrote it.

“It has only been by doing it for Henley that has made me feel that I may take it into my shows in the future.

“To be able to share my experiences as well as the songs is a really lovely thing to do. It is giving the audience something more as well as being a new experience for me.”

Knight says she was thrilled to be asked to perform.

“I have had everything cancelled by the pandemic but we have to keep the fire burning,” she said. “Hopefully I can perform at Henley in the flesh.”