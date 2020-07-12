Artist offers £500 reward for return of electric bike

AN artist who can’t drive for health reasons is offering a £500 reward for the return of his stolen electric bicycle.

Jonathan Wylder had left the machine unlocked outside Sainsbury’s in Bell Street, Henley, when it was taken.

Three teenage girls ran into the store to warn him that another man had sped off on it.

He ran outside but the culprit was gone and staff couldn’t identify him from CCTV footage because a van was parked in front of their cameras.

Now Mr Wylder, a sculptor who lives in Nettlebed, has to send his daughter Mimi, 11, to Valley Road Primary School in Henley by taxi because the journey is too arduous on his normal bicycle.

The 60-year-old, who also has a son Sean, 15, says the Mammoth E-Hybrid is worth about £2,650, including its battery.

It can travel up to 75 miles on a full charge with assistance from the rider pedalling and can reach a speed of 30mph.

It has a pillion passenger seat in the style of a motorbike and thick tyres for tackling bumpy roads.

The manufacturer is currently struggling to meet demand for the bikes so Mr Wylder probably won’t be able to get a replacement until the winter.

He used to drive but had to surrender his licence last year after being diagnosed with epilepsy and will not get it back until he can demonstrate that he no longer suffers seizures. The theft happened at about 3.15pm on June 22. Mr Wylder tried claiming on his home contents insurance but was told bikes were excluded because they are so easy to steal.

He said: “I bought it before I was ill but obviously it became invaluable once I couldn’t drive.

“It’s almost like having a motorbike, which is something I’m used to riding, and it's a pretty cool piece of kit which Sean and I enjoyed tinkering with.

“It was also a nice way to keep fit while looking after two children as I’m not particularly young. I’ve had some lovely long summer evenings cycling around the area.

“This theft has come at an awful time but I suppose the person who did it wasn’t thinking about that.

“I had got used to leaving it unlocked outside Sainsbury’s because they usually have someone on the door letting people in and they can keep an eye on it.

“Unfortunately, this was the one time nobody was there, so it was the perfect opportunity to jump out of the shadows and take it.

“That’s when those girls came in and said ‘excuse me mister, we think your bike’s been stolen.’ They’d recognised me cycling around town earlier that day because the bike stands out, so they knew it wasn’t his.

“I went outside but there was no sign and it was pointless running off to look for him as he could easily have got far away. It’s a pretty distinctive bike and I’ve never seen another like it around here. I wish I’d installed a tracker because we might have found it by now but it could be anywhere and it would be a miracle to see it again. I’ve told the police but they can’t do much when there’s no evidence.

“I’ve still got my push bike but it’s too far to cycle with my daughter at my age. The children have been amazing and aren’t letting it get to them even though they’ve had a difficult year.

“I’ve obviously had a tough time because of my illness but I have to set an example and show them you can overcome problems.

“All the same, it’s very frustrating because you wonder what life will throw at you next. Part of me sincerely hopes that karma comes back to bite the thief because what right did he have to steal something I need to look after my family?

“I’ve put pictures up on Facebook and Instagram and had lots of support but nothing that might help recover it. I hope this will at least remind others to lock their bikes up because they can be gone in a second.”

The culprit is described is white, bald, in his mid-50s and wearing black trousers with a broken pair of glasses. The bike has a black frame with a yellow logo and flashes and distinctive “fat” tyres. Anyone with information should call Thames Valley Police on 101.

• Last year, one of Mr Wylder’s sculptures depicting former GB Olympic swimmer Sharron Davies as a mermaid was installed outside the new sports centre at Phyllis Court Club in Henley.