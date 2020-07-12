Flats would destroy woods for wildlife, says neighbour

PLANS to remove at least 52 trees to make way for flats would destroy a habitat occupied by several protected species, say neighbours.

Terence Bingham is seeking planning permission for a two-storey building on land north of 5 Parkside, which he owns.

The block would house eight flats and the development would include parking space and landscaping.

But Colin and Trish Cooper, who live at number 5, say the woodland is home to badgers, bats and birds and that deer, foxes, owls, kites and ravens also visit.

Mr Cooper said: “This is a very unique piece of woodland in Henley and the developer has tried to imply this is a brownfield site, an overgrown garden that ought to be developed, but that’s far from the truth.

“It has been woodland for about 50 years. There are some really lovely trees there. Cutting down trees is a really bad idea, The residents of Henley recently planted 200 new trees as part of a plan to improve air quality and the environment but these trees will take 30 or 40 years to get maturity. Here’s 52 doing the job there now. I think it’s an insult to Henley to cut them down, particularly now.”

In a written objection, Mr and Mrs Cooper say: “We are well placed to observe the wildlife inhabiting the woodlands. There are several threatened species that we have seen living there that will lose their habitats if the development goes ahead.

“The proposed development would lead to the loss of at least 52 trees. In fact, there would be more than this as only mature trees have been scheduled. Many smaller unlisted trees would also go.

“In addition, areas beyond the perimeter of the development will have to be cleared of small trees and undergrowth. This would completely change the nature of the entire site of 1.1 hectares, not just the immediate 0.49 hectares of the new building.”

The Coopers say the developer’s application makes much of the retained “tree belt” hiding the development on all sides but claim this is “very misleading”.

“For about one third of the boundary to Parkside this ‘belt’ would be only one tree deep — another third only two trees — and only the final part towards Gravel Hill getting any thicker,” say the couple. “This woodland is of high amenity to the residents of Parkside and Pack and Prime Lane and also to all of Henley. The woodland occupies a prime position on the western hills of the Henley river valley. Its removal would surely have a negative impact on the environment in Henley visually and in terms of air quality.

“Moreover, the woodland occupies a key position for wildlife on the west side of Henley. Along with the linked chain of woodlands, it is part of a ‘wildlife corridor’ between the built-up area of central Henley and the open farmland and Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty of South Oxfordshire.”

The couple said the original planning approval for Parkside included a condition that the woodland be preserved for the amenity of all the residents.

They continue: “As a result, Berkeley Homes retained ownership of the woodland while selling the rest of the new development. Shortly after that, the woodland was bought by its current owner, Mr Bingham, who resided in Parkside at the time. So, at the time he bought it, the land was clearly woodland and as a matter of public record was protected as woodland — just as it is now.”

The couple say the whole woodland was protected with tree preservation orders and was a priority habitat under the Natural Environment and Rural Communities Act 2006.

They add: “The woodland has hardly been touched over at least the last 30 years. Many trees are ivy clad. Dead wood remains standing and lying on the ground. Parts of the land are thickly overgrown with brambles and other indigenous woodland undergrowth. People rarely disturb the site.

“All this makes the woodland perfect for wildlife which, unsurprisingly, is in abundance. There are several legally protected species — all completely missed by the ecology report in the application. Badgers have been observed in the woodland and very probably reside in the steep bank on the Gravel Hill side of the site. At the very least it is part of their regular foraging route.

“There are many potential bat roosting sites in the trees throughout the woodland. Song thrushes and lesser spotted woodpeckers have been observed and heard in and around the woodland. There are many other animals extensively using this woodland — deer, foxes, owls, kites, ravens, etc.

“It would be extremely hard to find ways to mitigate the potential loss of this woodland. Much is written in the proposal about the need for housing in Henley. Our understanding is that this is being adequately met from other sites and we fail to see how any contribution from building eight highly priced two-bedroom apartments on this site would be worth the loss of trees and habitats.

“The planning proposal emphasises the proximity of this site to Henley town centre and suggests that this would have environmental benefits. Yet surely the huge loss of trees would have a far bigger impact on the environment than the few car movements saved.

“In any case it is likely that cars would still be used as much as they would from a more remote location because of the dangers of Gravel Hill for bicycles, ebikes and pedestrians.

“Even if there were no trees or endangered wildlife on the site, this development is unsuitable as regards scale, position, design and poor access for traffic and pedestrians.”

Patrick Fleming, of conservation group Greener Henley, said: “The woodland has lain undisturbed for at least 30 years and probably since the Sixties when the house on the site burned down.

“This has allowed a mixture of broadleaf trees as well as a few coniferous trees to develop. These provide valuable habitat particularly in combination with a mixture of fallen trees, scrub and woodland flowers on the ground.

“A neighbour has observed and recorded a wealth of wildlife in the wood, including three different species of bat and badgers. Last week, I observed a pair of roe deer running in the woods.”

Douglas Bond, the developer’s agent, said that of the trees to be removed 13 were of moderate quality and 37 were of low quality. Two others would be removed for “arboricultural management reasons”.

“However, all the trees on the edge of the site in public view will be retained,” he said. “The proposal will also include significant new native tree planting too.

“As to habitat issues, the proposal includes a range of ecological/habitat enhancement measures which aim to increase the biodiversity value of the site in the long-term, in accordance with government guidance.

“The scheme represents a sensitive development that will meet a particular need for Henley without harming the character and appearance of the area or the treed character of the site. This is due to the sensitive location of the apartment building in the centre of the site.”

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, is due to make a decision by August 13.