Travellers evicted from village

A GROUP of travellers have been evicted from a field in Shiplake.

They are now understood to be in Emmer Green by the parade of shops, off Peppard Road.

About 10 caravans and other vehicles arrived at the Memorial Hall field, off Memorial Avenue in Shiplake yesterday morning (Wednesday).

The group had spent Tuesday night in the car park behind the River & Rowing Museum (pictured) in Henley after gaining access by pushing a barrier aside.

They left on Wednesday morning after being evicted by an enforcement firm, but then spent a short while at the bottom of the train station car park nearby before moving onto Shiplake.

This morning a team from Able Investigations & Enforcements evicted the group.

The land is owned by the Memorial Hall charitable incorporated organisation.

Bob Partridge, chairman of the trustees, told the Henley Standard they had hired the same firm to evict the travellers.

Speaking yesterday afternoon, he said: “Police were called as they arrived late morning and unfortunately they discovered the two drop bollards that allow access to the field for mowing were unlocked and pushed those down and drove on to the field and encamped at the bottom."

Mr Partridge said the trustees were discussing cleaning up as the field is used by the village primary school, Shiplake College and residents for recreation and to walk their dogs.

He added: “Shiplake Parish Council has a small play area within the field and the traveller children were all over that.

“We could do without it because the hall is closed and we have been losing revenue hand over fist. Obviously, the bailiffs cost money as well.”