Black Lives Matter supporters project slogans on town hall

IMAGES in support of the Black Lives Matter movement were projected onto Henley town hall.

The images read “in case you forgot black lives still matter”, “silence is violence” and “John Howell UK is not innocent” in a message to the Henley MP.

Momoko Bowles, from Henley, said she and a group of supporters wanted to keep the movement in the public’s mind.

It followed a protest in the town last month where about 300 people gathered in Falaise Square in support of Black Lives Matter following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Monday, May 25.

Mr Floyd, 46, lost his life when a white police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes while he was handcuffed face down in the street.

Miss Bowles, who is studying law at the University of Nottingham, projected the writing onto the town hall for about half an hour from 10.30am last Thursday.

She said: “There’s been a lot of media attention around the death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter has been going around social media a lot. I have had a lot of good conversations with people about race that I haven’t had in the past.

“The momentum has started to slow down and I just wanted to do something that kept Black Lives Matter in people’s minds, especially in Henley.

“I thought that was really important. i’ve seen a lot of things on Facebook and I think people haven’t taken this opportunity to educate themselves properly on issues about racism in the UK.

“As residents of a town that is 95 per cent white, it is imperative that Henley locals make a conscious effort to continue to educate themselves about the racism that exists within our justice, education, employment, housing, healthcare and other systems.

“We also believe that it is important for high-ranking politicians to express their unqualified commitment to inclusion and anti-racism. Hence, we designed our second projection in response to John Howell’s official statement about the George Floyd killing, which half-heartedly comments on a number of race-related issues.

“I think we planned the whole thing in about a week. My dad has actually done some projections for Extinction Rebellion before and he was moving house and wanted to get rid of all the equipment. I took it off his hands and thought it would be perfect.”

Her friend Oyinkan Bello, 18, from Oxford, who is studying medicine at Nottingham, designed the graphics and another friend Louis Rees, 18, from Sonning Common, a gap year student, photographed the projections.

After the protest Miss Bowles was challenged on social media on the legality of projecting the images onto the hall by Henley’s former representative on Oxfordshire County Council David Nimmo Smith.

Mr Nimmo Smith asked if the council had given its permission.

Miss Bowles replied saying she had checked the law beforehand and said: “There is currently no statute or case law that restricts the use of Guerilla projections. Our projections did not cause any physical harm to the town hall. Similarly, our projections are not commercial: they do not work to promote any particular brand or service.”

She told the Henley Standard: “The main aim was to take some really good pictures of them and circulate those around social media.

“It actually had a lot more attention than I originally expected.”

Their campaign has been supported by the Henley on Politics Facebook group, while the Reading Black Lives Matter group has posted the images on its Instagram.

More people had read Mr Howell’s statement on Black Lives Matter, which she called “lacking”, as a result of their actions.

“He says that he doesn’t accept the UK is a racist country, but then he says it’s consistently ranked as one of the least racist countries,” she said. “It doesn’t add up. If it’s the least racist country, then racism still exists.

“I just find he doesn’t take a direct enough stance to support anti-racism in the UK.”

Miss Bowles said Mr Howell also didn’t take a direct stance on black history being added to the school curriculum.

Mr Howell has said this is something for the Department for Education to consider. He said that, personally, he has no problem at all with black history being taught as part of the curriculum, as long as it is carried out in a “responsible and educational manner”.

Miss Bowles added: “It’s important to know what your Parliamentary representative is saying on current issues.

“I'd like to see him maybe revise his statement. To say he doesn’t accept the UK is a racist country when there is overwhelming evidence racisim exists in healthcare, housing, education and the legal system.

“I’d encourage him to take more time to think about the struggles people really go through.”

Miss Bello said: “John Howell says that he does not ‘accept that the UK is a racist country’ but then says that ‘the UK is consistently ranked as one of the least racist places to live in the UK.’ So which is it? Racism either exists or it doesn’t.”

Mr Rees added: “We are determined to keep up the momentum of this movement within and outside of social media. We hope that images of our projections will continue to circulate around traditional social media, as well as spark much needed conversations about race between friends and family.”

Mr Howell has said that throughout his life he has tried to ensure that discrimination plays no part in society. Any sort of discrimination is “unacceptable”, his statement said.

It added: “My antipathy to discrimination includes racial discrimination. But I do not accept that the UK is a racist country. On the contrary, the UK is consistently ranked as one of the least racist places to live in Europe.”

He called the killing of Mr Floyd “abhorrent”.

When contacted by the Henley Standard this week Mr Howell said: “I don’t wish to respond in any detail to what they have said and nor do I wish to change the message I’ve put onto my website and that’s as far as I wish to go.”

Town clerk Sheridan Jacklin-Edward said the projections were ????

Ends

