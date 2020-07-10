Kaiser Chiefs to appear at drive in garden party

KAISER Chiefs, Soul II Soul and Scouting for Girls are to appear at Temple Island Meadows in Henley this September.

They will be joined by Gabrielle, Squeeze, Steve Harley, Becky Hill, Craig Charles, Stereo MC’s and Groove Armada, who will peform a DJ set at Pub in the Park’s drive in Garden Party.

Guests simply park up with a car-full of friends and family and can enjoy food and music in their very own private enclosure.

The event, which runs from September 4 to 6, is organised by the creators of the Pub in the Park festival tour led by chef Tom Kerridge, who runs The Hand and Flowers in Marlow.

There will be a choice of five different restaurants, courtesy of Michelin starred chefs including Kerridge, Atul Kochhar and Paul Ainsworth.

Hampers of drinks can be ordered before or during the event and will be safely delivered to each enclosure by waiting staff.

Guests will be able to wander the perimeter of the giant main arena to soak up the atmosphere.

Kerridge said: “We remain committed to providing great food and drink events throughout these difficult and complicated times. But we’re also looking forward to returning to a full tour in 2021”.

Tickets go on sale on July 17 priced from £45

For more information, visit: www.driveingardenparty.com