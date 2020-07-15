Doors smashed during burglary

A HOUSE was broken into in Leaver Road, Henley.

The victim, a woman in her seventies, heard glass smashing at her home on Friday at about 9.15pm.

When she went downstairs she found a man in her property who had smashed two sets of French doors. He ran into the back garden and out of the side gate.

A second man was also seen running away from the house.

Nothing was taken from the property.

The men drove away in a small, dark grey hatchback vehicle which was also seen in the area shortly before the incident.

Police have released CCTV images of two men that say may have important information about the incident.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Daniel Tibble, based at Abingdon police station, said: “This was a frightening experience for the victim and I am appealing to anyone who has any information to come forward.

“If you recognise these men, or saw a grey car acting suspiciously in the area around this tme, please get in touch.

“You can contact us using our online reporting form, quoting reference number 43200209588. If you can’t report online, call the non-emergency number 101.”