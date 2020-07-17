Anger as river slipway is ‘destroyed’ for parking

COUNCILLORS are upset at the resurfacing of an historic slipway in Henley.

Sorbon Estates appear to have removed the access to the River Thames at the bottom of Friday Street to create space for parking.

Members of the town council’s finance committee told of their “dismay” at a meeting on Tuesday last week where they discussed what action the authority would take.

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak, who also sits on the county and district councils, challenged the legality of the work and told colleagues something urgent had to be done.

He said: “This is an asset of the town. The fact that Sorbon Estates notified us on the Friday and did the work on a Tuesday is absolutely shocking.

“This slipway, is in my mind, a public right, historically. The land is not registered and for Sorbon to go ahead and actually wantonly destroy this history of Henley is utterly shocking without any thought at all.”

He also criticised the placing of a pontoon across the slipway which is blocking access to the river.

Cllr Gawrysiak said: “From the pictures I’ve seen in the history books and also the research done by people living in the town who are far older and wiser than I am, this is a public asset and has been for many years.

“We should be moving in immediately with the pneumatic drills to get it back to its status quo. I would appeal to Sorbon Estates to do the right thing and for them to actually move in, at their own expense and with their own diggers, and just return it to what it was.”

Councillor Ian Reissmann, who chairs the committee, said he was sympathetic to Cllr Gawrysiak’s position.

He said: “You’re right in wanting to make sure that a public asset and amenity is protected. However, we have to consider very carefully acting within our powers.

“We’re not the enforcing authority, the district council is, we’re not the Environment Agency, they look after that aspect of the river, and we don’t know whether or not we own that land. Any action that we take, or any proposal or discussion that we make on that, which relies on ownership, would be ultra vires.”

Councillor Will Hamilton agreed with Cllr Gawrysiak, adding: “I also see this as a matter of urgency. This river bank is the jewel in the South Oxfordshire crown, we’re told, so I would hope the district council and the enforcement agency would jump on this very quickly.

“Engineering requires planning and this is engineering. It’s been happening gradually with sand bangs and then a layer of concrete over a period of time.”

Town clerk Sheridan Jacklin-Edward explained that council staff were working to establish who owns the land around the slipway, the slipway itself, whether the company has planning permission to turn it into parking spaces and if there are public access rights.

He also said the council had been in contact with Sorbon Estates to let it know about its concerns.

A spokeswoman for Sorbon Estates said: “In around 2012, we received complaints regarding unsightly, unpleasant-smelling silt and debris clogging the bottom of the ramp and were notified of two health and safety issues. For health and safety reasons we therefore promptly installed concrete sand bags.

“As river levels increased, we increased the number of sandbags. Our resident neighbours opposite drew it to our attention that this looked unsightly compared with other adjacent areas. We took on board the residents views to create a more aesthetically pleasing look with tarmac, flowers and railings. These improvements were implemented over time by our maintenance team and are yet to be completed.

“As these were viewed as improvement and maintenance works, we failed to consult with our planning consultants and the matter of obtaining consent was overlooked albeit with good intention. We now fully acknowledge that planning consent should have been sought, and will work with the council to submit an application in due course.”