Cafes and restaurants grateful for VAT reduction

CAFES and restaurants in Henley have welcomed the Government’s latest efforts to boost the hospitality sector.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak hopes to stimulate the economy by offering customers 50 per cent off their bills, an initiative which will run throughout August.

The “eat out to help out” scheme means people can get up to £10 off per head if they visit an eligible business from Monday to Wednesday.

But the discount only applies to food and soft drinks and does not include alcohol, meaning pubs that don’t serve food will not benefit.

At the same time, the industry is being assisted by a reduction in VAT from 20 per cent to five per cent, which will be effective for the next six months. Again, this will not apply to alcohol.

Many businesses re-opened for the first time in more than three months on July 4 as part of the easing of the coronavirus lockdown.

Lorraine Hillier, who runs the Hot Gossip coffee shop on Reading Road, described the measures as “fantastic news”.

She said: “These are very welcome announcements and I have thought that the VAT needed to be five per cent for a very long time.

“I know it is only until January, but who knows it might get extended. I think it will be such a lift to the economy and really help the hospitality sector in particular.

“I think the eating out scheme is a great idea and we will definitely participate in that. Because a lot of people are working from home and the offices aren’t open, the lunchtime trade is down across the town with people not going out to get a sandwich.

“I hope it will entice people to go out and have a break from work if they know they are getting a good deal.

“We aren’t losing out because the Government will be paying us for participating, so I think that is a win-win situation.

“It is very difficult for coffee houses when they are having to pay VAT because 20 per cent is a lot to put on the price of a sandwich or a cup of coffee. That is a lot of money.”

Miss Hillier, who is also a town councillor, re-opened her shop earlier this month with protective measures in place, such as screens and hand sanitiser stations.

She added: “It has been much better than I expected. It has been quiet but people are slowly getting their confidence back and knowing that we are open again.

“I have taken a great deal of care to make as safe an environment as possible without it looking like a prison. Hopefully, as the weather gets better, there will be more people out and about.”

Cindy Gillett, director of Spoon café in Duke Street, believes the VAT reduction is more likely to benefit the business.

She said: “You have got to adjust everything on your till, but the VAT cut will certainly help.

“I haven’t investigated it fully, but the eat out to help out scheme seems like it will be more for the bigger restaurants and chains.

“I don’t think it is something that would work for most of the independents. I know it is a maximum of £10 and with us being a coffee shop a lot of transactions are under £10 anyway.

“We have not looked into it fully, but we are working with our accountant on the VAT reduction and we will be implementing it as soon as possible.”

Mrs Gillett says that shopper confidence seems to be returning.

She said: “It feels like every day is getting busier. It is sometimes a strain managing people’s distancing in the cafe. Some are relaxed, but most people abide by the rules.

“We can only seat 11 and our maximum capacity inside is 26. We have a small property and we don’t have the luxury of space on a good day, let alone in a situation like this.

“Our regulars have been thrilled to come in and sit down and have a bit of a chat. It feels like we are starting from the beginning and finding our way again.”

Nestor Castillo, who runs Café Buendia in Bell Street, is waiting to find out more, but is grateful to receive help from the Government.

He said: “The VAT reduction is amazing — it is fantastic and is particularly important at the moment. It is a big drop and we will be having a meeting with our accountant to see what we will do about that.

“I like these measures and I think everything they are doing is a big help. I am not so sure about the eating out scheme because we only have a small place. We will have to check with our accountant to see what he recommends.”

Andrew Sanders, head of Harris + Hoole on the corner of Duke Street and Hart Street, said: “We are still evaluating the announcement but we are positive about anything that aims to support our industry.

“Apart from our Henley shop, all of our shops are operating at a loss currently because of the amount of business we are getting. So any support from the Government that will allow us to continue to operate for longer and allow us to get to a point where trade picks up is welcome.

“If VAT is cut and the company keeps all of that, it gives us extra help towards running the business. Like a lot of companies, we are going to have to work out how best to adopt this to support both the business and encourage customers to come out.”

Vivienne Lee, owner of the Chocolate Café in Thames Side and a branch in Goring, praised the cut in VAT but many cafes and restaurants may not be open when the offer applies. She said: “It is amazing — what a fantastic chancellor we have. A cut in VAT is just amazing. The offer is for the first three days of the week and I don’t know how many restaurants would be open because you have no idea who is going to come out and you have to cover all of your costs. In order to open up, you need more than one person spending £10.

“But it is a fabulous gesture and I think anything the chancellor offers up is amazing. I think if I had been the chancellor and I was giving £10, I would have given it to retail shops to get more people into the shops.”

She added: “Henley is an amazing place and we all pull together to get through times like this, but I am sure there are places that are struggling right now.”

Nuno Rosado owns The Square in Market Place and Al Forno on Reading Road.

He said: “I think it is a good idea to try and encourage people to eat out in a restaurant environment. I am not sure how they are going to police it and patrol it to make sure people are honest with what they are doing.

“Monday to Wednesdays are a little bit quieter, but I think it is a very good idea to try and get people out.

“The VAT reduction is probably one of the best things the Government have done to help us up until now, because VAT is a real killer in our business, so I am pleased about that.

“Our first week back was a little quiet and the weekend was very good. I think people are getting more comfortable with idea of coming out to eat.

“All of our staff are back off furlough. They are all positive and I am really pleased to be back and have some kind of normality back.”

Shaun Dickens, owner of Bistro at the Boathouse on Station Road, is also pleased with the VAT reduction.

His restaurant is currently only open from Thursday to Saturday with a maximum capacity of 25 customers.

Mr Dickens said: “I think the VAT reduction is fantastic and is going to give businesses a little bit of a helping hand to survive. I hope people will realise that the 15 per cent isn’t a reduction in food prices – it is there to help the industry survive.

“It is costing tens of thousands of pounds just to get to this stage where we can re-open. It is a huge boost to enable us to survive the dark winter that is coming our way.”

Mr Dickens says the eat out to help out scheme is more likely to benefit chains than independent restaurants.

He said: “It is a nice deal but I think it will help the chains more than the local independents. I think you will find that the vast majority of local independents don’t open Monday to Wednesdays because the demand isn’t there.

“In my opinion, getting £10 off your food bill won’t make a big difference in terms of driving people out.

“It is going to be a horrible year regardless and I don’t think there is anything that the budget, or the Government, could have done to prevent it from being a terrible year.

“Customer confidence is the biggest thing and you won’t get that from any sort of financial aid or funding package. It has to happen naturally.

“There are still a lot of tough times ahead and I am all for the Government trying to support us. They have done a lot for the industry but we are not the woods just yet.”

Neil Wornham, co-owner of Shellfish Cow in Reading Road, welcomed the measures.

He said: “I think both the VAT reduction and 50 per cent off are very well intentioned and I think both will help. They are pretty straightforward to implement.

“Restaurants certainly need some help and this is very welcome. I think the truth of the matter is we don’t know just how much help we need, so truly what chance has anybody got.

“We are treading water. I don’t anticipate making any money this year and our objective is to make sure we are still in business – and all of the indicators are that we will be – when the dust has settled.

“In our first full week back, we have had very quiet lunches with only three or four tables and then 30 per cent of what we would normally do in the evenings.

“People are being a bit cautious and I hope the extra assistance with VAT isn’t going to be needed because I hope, as each week goes by, people feel more confident.

“We have been full on certain nights, but with a reduced number of tables. It is a bit like Valentine’s Day where the restaurant is full, but the vast majority of bookings are tables of two.”

He added: “The atmosphere has been terrific and I was slightly concerned that taking out so many tables to abide by the metre-plus rule would affect us, but it hasn’t.”

Pub landlords who don’t sell food say the announcements are of little benefit to them.

Claire Wakefield, who runs The Old Bell in Bell Street, Henley, said: “For any wet-based pub it doesn’t help a jot although I appreciate it is difficult for the Government to create schemes that encourage people to go out and drink.

She took over as landlord of Henley’s oldest pub just before the lockdown was introduced and has been unable to claim any financial support as a result.

Ms Wakefield said: “I think I was one of only two pubs in the whole of Oxfordshire that didn’t receive any help at all.

“It is much quieter than normal and I would say people are incredibly hesitant and cautious. People aren’t concerned about the measures I have put in place but how the rest of the public will behave.”

Graham Steward, the landlord of the Bird in Hand pub in Greys Road, said: “This won’t make any difference to me because I don’t do food. I am not complaining though, because we have been looked after quite well in terms of getting grants up to this point.

“For those that do food, good luck to them. The VAT is only on soft drinks and food and it is impossible for me separate them — it is just not worth the grief.”

Neil Ainsworth, who runs The Argyll in Market Place, does not believe the Government has done enough to protect the industry.

He said: “The VAT is only on food and that is not going to help wet-lead pubs. I would imagine they are going to be very disappointed that they have not been given further assistance.

“I think the Government’s PR machine has been working overtime, but is it actually going to be helpful to the industry when it is in freefall? The grants took ages to be paid, the furlough has been difficult and this is just a sweetener by the Government.”

Helen Barnett, the town and community manager, said residents and visitors need to support the hospitality industry in Henley.

She said: “The Government initiatives are part of giving confidence to the industry and the hospitality businesses in Henley need our support, especially having missed the revenue generated by Henley Royal Regatta.

“The Henley Standard’s Think Local campaign says it all. The world is a different place now and we must all shop, eat and drink local.”