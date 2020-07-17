Tickets on sale for Pub in the Park’s garden party

TICKETS are on sale today (Friday) for Pub in the Park’s Drive In Garden Party in Henley this September.

Kaiser Chiefs, Soul II Soul and Scouting for Girls are to appear at Temple Island Meadows.

They will be joined by Gabrielle, Squeeze, Steve Harley, Becky Hill, Craig Charles, Stereo MC’s and Groove Armada, who will perform a DJ set at

Guests simply park up with a car-full of friends and family and can enjoy food and music in their very own private enclosure.

The event, which runs from September 4 to 6, is organised by the creators of the Pub in the Park festival tour led by chef Tom Kerridge, who runs The Hand and Flowers and The Coach in Marlow.

There will be a choice of five different restaurants, courtesy of Michelin starred chefs including Kerridge, Atul Kochhar and Paul Ainsworth. There will also be another two or three guest chefs appearing.

Hampers of drinks can be ordered before or during the event and will be safely delivered to each enclosure by waiting staff.

Each event will feature three hours of live music and guests will be able to wander the perimeter of the giant main arena to soak up the atmosphere.

There will be also be an artisan car boot sale with small producers selling their goods.

The garden party has been launched following the decision to postpone seven of the originally scheduled Pub in the Park events to 2021.

The organisers still hope to host the Marlow festival at the end of September — with social distancing measures in place - with a final decision to be made in four to six weeks.

Tickets for Pub in the Park’s Drive In Garden Party are on sale priced from £45.

For more information, visit www.driveingardenparty.com

For the full story, and an interview with Kerridge, see next week’s Henley Standard.