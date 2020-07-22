Giant duck helps raise £4,000 for charity with floating performances

MUSICIANS performed aboard a pontoon attached to a giant inflatable duck raising more than £4,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The yellow duck, known as Lily, is owned by Timothy Dodd-Wilson, from Woking, and is a regular sight on the River Thames at Henley.

On what would have been the Friday of Henley festival, the Nine Mile Riders, played from the Loddon in Wargrave all the way down past Phyllis Court Club in Henley to spectators on the riverbank. The Craigievar Ceilidh Band, with violinist Kai Choi, also performed.

On Saturday Adam Isaac, who performed at the Henley Lockdown Fest in May, played on the river.

Mr Dodd-Wilson, who used to live in Henley, said he wanted to provide some entertainment during what would have been this year’s Henley Festival before it was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He said he was introduced to the festival and Henley Royal Regatta in 1985, aged 21.

Mr Dodd-Wilson said: “I fell in love with the whole deal and even though I now live in Woking still like to spend those two weeks in Henley. This year I felt that Big Duck Lily could still make her appearance with social distancing and the correct personal protective equipment to put a smile on people’s faces.”

Lily was wearing a mask, made and donated by Kover-it.

Mr Dodd-Wilson added: “No festival does not mean no music. The idea was to have a different band each day but the weather was against us for the first two days.

“All the musicians have been playing for free to help raise money for the Macmillan Cancer Support.

“I chose Macmillan as they are low on donations this year. Both my parents have died with cancer. My father in 1985 and my mother in 2015. She was cared for by Macmillan in her last days.

“A special thank you to Ros Fernley who did most of the collecting from her support boat.

“Everyone was waving as we made our way back each night. The reception from everyone has been amazing and we have collected far more than we expected. Thank you.”

To donate, visit https://tinyurl

.com/ybfaft5b