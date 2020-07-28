Landlord returns to pub — only a year after he left

A PUB has welcomed back its former landlord — just over a year after he left.

Ted Docherty ran the Crown in Playhatch for more than 10 years before deciding to focus solely on the White Hart in Nettlebed, which he has run since 2010.

The Brakspear pub opened on Wednesday for the first time since being forced to shut by the covid-19 pandemic.

During the lockdown, the White Hart offered groceries for sale and sold takeaway meals.

Mr Docherty said: “It was so great to be able to invest in supporting the community. Our steaks have always been popular so we used our butchers to supply them to Nettlebed and the surrounding areas.

“We created an online shop so people could order items like fresh fruit and vegetables, dried goods, toiletries and meat. We then added takeaway meals once we recognised the appetite for taking a break from cooking.

“It was great to keep busy and spend time supporting our customers when they were struggling to get to the shops, or couldn’t get hold of items.”

The pub is now open but will continue to offer the online shop and takeaway service. Mr Docherty said he was delighted to be back in Playhatch, adding: “It has been great getting stuck into one pub but I really missed the Crown.”

His TM Dining steaks will be back on the menu as well as a range of wines from South Africa, where Mr Docherty grew up.

Brakspear chief executive Tom Davies said: “We’re delighted Ted will be running the Crown again. His many years of experience in hospitality and his constant drive and creativity are a great combination. We’re sure he’ll do a great job.”