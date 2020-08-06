Thursday, 06 August 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Doubt over businesses

Doubt over businesses

THE future of a restaurant and a shop in Henley are both in doubt after their parent companies announced plans to close branches.

Pizza Express and clothes shop chain M&Co, which have outlets in Market Place and Bell Street respectively, are both making cuts to offset the financial impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Neither company has confirmed which of its outlets are at risk. M&Co is looking to close 50 of 262 stores, which employ 2,700 staff. Pizza Express could close 67 of its 449 restaurants, putting 100 jobs in jeopardy.

Meanwhile, WH Smith, which has a store in Bell Street, plans to shed up to 1,500 jobs.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33