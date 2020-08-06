Doubt over businesses

THE future of a restaurant and a shop in Henley are both in doubt after their parent companies announced plans to close branches.

Pizza Express and clothes shop chain M&Co, which have outlets in Market Place and Bell Street respectively, are both making cuts to offset the financial impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Neither company has confirmed which of its outlets are at risk. M&Co is looking to close 50 of 262 stores, which employ 2,700 staff. Pizza Express could close 67 of its 449 restaurants, putting 100 jobs in jeopardy.

Meanwhile, WH Smith, which has a store in Bell Street, plans to shed up to 1,500 jobs.