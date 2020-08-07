Friday, 07 August 2020

Henley man on trial after boys threatened with knife

Henley man on trial after boys threatened with knife

A HENLEY man is to be tried on robbery charges following an incident in which two 11-year-old boys were threatened with a knife and had money stolen.

Levi Dakin, 23, of Hart Street, is accused of one count of robbery and another of attempted robbery in connection with the alleged incident at about 2.30pm on Reading Road, Henley, on Tuesday.

Dakin was remanded in custody before he appeared at Oxford Magistrates Court yesterday. He was then released on conditional bail to return to Oxford Crown Court for trial on September 3.

