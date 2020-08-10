Car park smash attended by police

A SECTION of the King's Road car park in Henley was coned off by police following a crash on Friday.

The collision, which happened near the Regal Picturehouse cinema in Boroma Way at about 11am, was between a white Land Rover Discovery and a dark blue Audi saloon while a white Volkswagen Golf was grazed.

The impact tore off the Land Rover's front passenger wheel arch and dented the driver's side front and rear doors on the Audi.

Officers were speaking with witnesses for about an hour but no-one was arrested.