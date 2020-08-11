Former Conservative chairman dies

THE former chairman of the Henley Conservatives has died.

Frank Browne, who lived in Rotherfield Greys, held the job for just over a year but resigned in September 2018.

Mr Browne, who was also a former leader of Wokingham Borough Council, died at home.

In a statement, Wokingham Conservative Association said it was “greatly saddened” to hear of his death.

It added: “Frank cared very deeply about improving the lives of residents throughout Wokingham and in his capacity as leader of Wokingham Borough Council made an extremely valuable contribution to our community.

“Our thoughts go out to his friends and family at this difficult time.”

Mr Browne moved to Henley with his parents Roger and Cheeky Browne when he was 13 and attended Shiplake College before going on to study business and finance at Bristol Polytechnic.

He then worked in client services and marketing for Henley investment firm Invesco Perpetual, then known simply as Perpetual.

He was inspired to serve the public by his parents.

He served briefly as a Conservative town councillor in 1995 after being co-opted but lost his seat in an election later that year. The following year, Mr Browne moved to Remenham and was elected to Wokingham Borough Council, later becoming its youngest ever leader at the age of 32 when the Conservative group regained control of the council in 2002.

As leader, Mr Browne tackled multi million pound overspends, re-established solid financial foundations, trebled reserves and re-instilled a rigorous financial discipline into the organisation, said the association. He also contributed to Wokingham borough being recognised as having the best quality of life in the country in 2007.

The association added: “Frank will be missed hugely as he was a good friend and supporter of Wokingham Conservative Association for many years. He served as our deputy chairman for policy and campaigning from 2010 to 2012 and again from 2018 to earlier this year.

“Frank was a seasoned campaigner with a successful election record at local and council wide campaigns. He also led and supported numerous parliamentary and European campaigns including working on the 2017 and 2019 General Election campaign, Boris Johnson's mayoral campaign and the 2008 Obama presidential campaign in North Carolina.”

He also sat on the Henley Society’s executive committee after befriending its then chairman John Howard.

He stepped down from this role and from the borough council in 2008 to focus on his public relations career.

Mr Browne stopped working in 2013 when he was diagnosed with cancer but he finished treatment early in 2016.

He became chairman of the Henley Society after a chance conversation with secretary Sandra Moon at a service at St Mary’s Church.

Mr Browne, who replaced Dieter Hinke as chairman of the Henley Conservatives, resigned from that role following a rebellion within his party.

It followed a vote of no confidence at a special general meeting.

Julian Brookes, the then leader of the Conservatives on the town council, said an “overwhelming” majority had voted in favour of a motion that the direction of the party would be best served without Mr Browne leading it.

Cllr Brookes told the Henley Standard that the party had become “divided” under his chairmanship.

Mr Browne was replaced by marketing consultant Daniel Bausor.