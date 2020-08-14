Demand for free flu jab set to soar

A SURGERY in Henley is expecting to administer hundreds of additional flu vaccines from next month.

The Hart Surgery in York Road said the lowering of the age threshold so that everyone over 50 is eligible could mean up to another 2,000 patients will demand a free vaccination.

The jab was previously available only to those aged 65 and over and some vulnerable groups.

This year, the NHS flu programme has added all over-fifties, people shielding and those who live with them and children in their first year of secondary school.

This means that the Hart Surgery now has 6,000 eligible patients and vaccinating them could pose problems with the continuing threat of covid-19.

Sarah Moberly, practice manager, said the prospect of administering the jabs to so many people was a logistical “nightmare” as consultations would take longer than usual.

“It has added about 2,000 patients,” she said. “Normally, we could do a patient every two minutes but because we need marshals to distance people, we think that if we get large numbers it’s probably going to take anything up to five to 10 minutes. We also have to change our PPE between every vaccination.

“We have got to put proper social distancing and controls in place. Many of these people are elderly and frail and we have shielding patients and 300 care home patients to consider.

“We’re looking at different solutions. We’re wondering if we can set up tents in the car park to minimise footfall in the surgery. We want the patients to understand we’re doing our very best to deliver this.”

The practice will start vaccinating patients next month.

Mrs Moberly said: “We’re normally asked to vaccinate 70 per cent of the population group but the target for this year is 75 per cent because the combination of flu and covid is not good. People are being encouraged to have the flu vaccination who would not otherwise consider it.

“It’s all quite challenging and there’s no sign yet of any financial help.”