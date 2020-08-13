Ear, nose and throat and plastic surgery clinics at Townlands

EAR, nose and throat (ENT), plastic surgery and audiology clinics are to be open at Townlands Memorial Hospital in Henley on August 24.

The services are being delivered by the Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust on the top floor of the £10 million hospital, which has been vacant since it opened in 2016.

The move was exclusively revealed by the Henley Standard in September.

From late August clinics will be available for patients from across Berkshire.

Clinic capacity will also be retained on the other trust sites at Newbury, Bracknell and Reading, which will act as satellites to the Henley hub.

The move will provide improved facilities for staff and patients at Townlands, and on the Reading site, and will support the trust in its longer-term redevelopment plans.

This is part of a major modernisation of outpatient services, encompassing more virtual clinics, a reduction in unnecessary follow-up appointments and provision of easily accessible health care, in terms of technology and location.

Currently, ENT, plastics and audiology services in Reading are housed in buildings which the Care Quality Commission said during its inspection last year “cause concern”.

The services will benefit from co-location in the “high quality and spacious” facilities available at Townlands Memorial Hospital, the trust said.

ENT surgeon Rogan Corbridge said: “It has long been an ambition of mine and my colleagues to provide clinics and minor surgery from the state of the art facilities we have in place at Townlands.

“We will retain some clinics and surgery at the Royal Berkshire Hospital for the convenience of those people who live close to the Reading site, but the whole team are looking forward to the opportunity to be able to provide our services at a purpose built modern facility.

“One big benefit at Townlands is that thanks to the modern air handling system there we only have to leave a 20 minute ‘rest’ period between patients to comply with covid rules, currently at the RBH we have to leave rooms for an hour between patients. So the move to Townlands means we can see more patients each day.”

Nicky Lloyd, acting chief executive of trust, said: “Some of our buildings on the Reading site date from 1839 and are no longer fit for purpose. Our ambition is to modernise and provide all our services from state of the art facilities, and relocating some of our ENT, plastics and auidology services is the first step. In 2017, we started to provide 10 clinical services from Townlands and there are now 27 operating there today.

“We recognise that by moving ENT, plastics and audiology to a single hub site may mean longer journeys for some. We are retaining services at all our sites and are working with local authorities and travel companies to support travel to Henley. Where possible, we will continue to encourage patients to opt for virtual appointments and check ups from the convenience of their own homes, without the hassle of journeys, parking, taking time off work and arranging child care.

“We’ve also been successful in reducing the numbers of clinically unnecessary follow up appointments, which has been beneficial to both patients and staff. I would like to thank all of the teams involved in planning and delivering this - they have really demonstrated our CARE values (Compassionate, Aspirational, Resourceful, Excellent), ensuring that patient services are uninterrupted during this complex move.”

Henley MP John Howell said: “I welcome the expansion of clinical services being provided from Townlands. It makes good use of space that has been underutilised since the hospital was built and provides an excellent environment for both clinicians and patients. It will mean health care being provided in a more convenient way, closer to the community and easier to access – all key priorities in the NHS Long Term Plan aimed at transforming healthcare and making it fit for purpose in the 21st century.”

The top floor was originally due to house a 12-bed palliative ward to allow the relocation of the Sue Ryder hospice in Nettlebed but the charity pulled out of the move in 2014.