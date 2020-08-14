Shed destroyed after blaze

A GARDEN shed was destroyed after a fire in Henley on Thursday.

Three fire engines were called to Harpsden Way at about 5pm, as there were concerns the blaze could spread into neighbouring homes.

The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental and it was contained by crews from Caversham Road and Wokingham Road in Reading, as well as a third team from Wycombe.

David Grayson, station commander at Caversham Road, said: “There’s been a fire, which we believe began in a shed, used mainly for hobby use. That shed is roughly four metres by five metres and it has been destroyed.

“When we arrived, the shed was well alight and there were flames up the side of the house and smoke was making its way into the house through an open window. We were able to knock it down quite quickly.

“There has been a significant fire in that shed and because of its proximity to the house it has melted the windows and caused some damage to the facias, such as the guttering.

“Our main concern was for the potential for it spread into the house and because of the potential for it to spread we treat it as a worst-case scenario.

“We deployed two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus with a hose reel to tackle the fire. A second crew with breathing apparatus and a hose reel went into the house to confirm there was no spread. There were no people involved and no injuries at all.

“The patio is also damaged, because everything has melted down and fused to it, but other than that there is no significant damage to the property.”

Crews remained on the scene, which was about 50 yards from the Three Horseshoes pub, to establish a cause.

They also waited for the gas board to arrive, because there was damage to a gas intake on the house.

Neighbours comforted the owners of the house by bringing them hot drinks as they waited for firefighters to finish their investigation.