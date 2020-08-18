Police release CCTV after assaults

POLICE want to speak to these men in connection with two assaults in Henley.

Two 18-year-old men sustained head injuries that required hospital treatment during an altercation between two groups in Meadow Road on May 25 at about 9.30pm.

They have since been discharged.

On the same night a group of offenders approached two boys pushing a bike in Reading Road at about 10.10pm. They chased and assaulted the boys, took the bike, and then got into a car and drove away.

Police believe the same group were involved in both attacks.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Christopher Cassidy, based at Abingdon police station, said: “I am releasing images of these men as I believe they have important information relating to the investigation into these assaults.

“I would urge anyone who recognises any individual in these images, or if you believe one of them is you, to please get in touch.

“Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101, or making a report online, quoting reference 43200154394.”

An 18-year-old man from Maidenhead was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

Another 18-year-old man, also from Maidenhead, was arrested on suspicion of robbery and affray and a 17-year-old boy from Henley was arrested on suspicion of affray.

All three have been released under investigation.