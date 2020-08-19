Women launch new home decor and wellbeing store

A NEW wellbeing and home decor shop has opened in Henley.

Wild & Rust started trading at the former Charmosa beauty salon in Duke Street on Saturday.

Co-owners Bea Pearson, 40, from Henley, and Nicki Barley, 43, from Watlington, held a private, socially distanced event on Friday, which was attended by Henley MP John Howell and Mayor Ken Arlett.

The shop sells ethically sourced products and vintage and reclaimed furniture as well as organic wellbeing bath salts, scented candles and mood-boosting plants. All the packaging is recyclable and the owners are keen to support local artisans.

The women, who have 40 years’ experience in retail, met through a mutual friend when Miss Barley owned the White Gdn florist in Hart Street.

Mrs Pearson, a former chief operating officer at Robert Dyas, said: “It has been quite hard setting up a business during lockdown, quite an interesting challenge. None of this is particularly new to me but we are trying to establish a business when the whole country has been in lockdown. Initially it was quite slow but we adapted and the key elements of planning have come together.

“We have been working on this project intensely for the last five weeks and it has required us to juggle family commitments while trying to build a brand that we are very proud to launch.”

Miss Barley said: “We are hoping to establish ourselves and work out what people are looking for. We have lots more sourcing of suppliers to do because we haven’t been able to go to any trade shows. As we get established, we hope to have new products and keep with the same theme.

“I can’t believe we are actually here — it was five months ago when we were having lunch and Bea said ‘If you had a shop, what would you put in it?’ and we were both keen to have everything responsibly sourced.”

Only four people will be allowed in the shop at once and they will have to wear masks and sanitise.