TV appeal for stolen dog

THE disappearance of a couple’s dog on a walk in the countryside near Henley is to be featured on television.

Luca, a five-year-old American bulldog, is thought to have been stolen after running off her lead to explore a parcel of woodland at Nuffield on May 11.

Owners Virgil and Oana Tatomir, who live in the village, have not seen her since.

After appearing in the Henley Standard, the story is to be featured on the BBC’s The One Show.

Mr Tatomir has filmed a short segment which is expected to be shown on Monday.

