Independents make the grade

STUDENTS at independent schools in the Henley area excelled in their A-level results.

This was despite the chaos and uncertainty caused by the Government’s handling of how pupils should be graded — either by teacher assessment, mock exam results or using an algorithm based on a school’s previous

performance.

The independents were happy with the results revealed on Thursday last week before Boris Johnson’s U-turn on Monday that allowed all A-level students to be awarded grades estimated by their teachers.

The decision also applies to GCSE students who were due to receive their results yesterday.

After the summer exams were cancelled, the schools submitted centre-assessed grades for year 13 students.

At Shiplake College, the proportion of students achieving A* to C grades was a record 93 per cent. Fifty-five per cent of grades were A* or A, which was an improvement of 19 per cent on last year.

Art, chemistry, further mathematics and physics all recorded strong A* to B scores and there were also good performances in vocational subjects, such as business, music and sport.

Tim Pitman, of Bolney Road, Shiplake, acheived an A grade in economics, a B in geography and a distinction star in his business BTEC.

The 19-year-old will be studying business management at Exeter University and has his sights set on a career in investment banking.

He said: “I am very pleased because it has allowed me to achieve my main goal of getting into university.

“I was a bit disappointed that I got downgraded in geography because my school predicted that I was going to get an A.

“I am not complaining though. There are a lot of people across the country who have been affected a lot worse than me.”

Tim, who lives with his parents, Deborah and Chris, and sisters Steph, 26, and Alana, 24, first saw his results online but then went to the college to collect his brown envelope.

He said: “I opened them with my mum and Steph. They were really pleased.

“We have not really left the house because of the covid situation, so we just had a nice night in and a few celebratory drinks.

“It has been quite hard not being at school because you feel like you’re out of the loop. I have had to trust my teachers and show that I can get the higher grades and I think they knew I could.

“They have all been a huge help and have supported me a lot. They are really good at keeping you calm and giving you confidence.

“They gave us papers to do before school ended to show we were capable but it felt very different doing them at home.”

Headmaster Tyrone Howe said: “I am absolutely delighted with the results, the second best in the history of the school.

“After such a challenging academic year, they are testament to the hard work and motivation of our pupils and also the commitment and professionalism displayed on a daily basis by our staff.

“What gives me most pleasure is that, not only are we delivering top grades for our most able pupils, with increased numbers of A*s and A grades, we are also looking after the whole cohort, evidenced by 93 per cent of the year group achieving A* to C, the first time we have hit that milestone.

“This has been a unique year which has presented real challenges and much confusion and anxiety for pupils, parents and schools.

“I am proud of the 2020 leavers who have shown great resilience and remained engaged with our distance learning programme throughout lockdown. Our teachers stepped up to face the unique challenges with creativity, professionalism and endless positivity.

Mr Howe was “disappointed” that the Government algorithm used to adjust and moderate some of the results disadvantaged a small number of pupils in the lower grade brackets.

He said: “The statistical system appears to use the spread of outcomes from previous years as a predictive model for this year’s grades and this year’s cohort compared to the previous year groups has received a similar stretch of results to achieve the same spread even though the subject set could be stronger overall.

“While an indictment of their own process, the Department of Education’s last-minute announcement to lock in mock results has counteracted some of these adjustments but there are still some anomalies in pupils’ results.

“We will be looking at specific areas in which we feel that there is a just cause for appeal.”

At Queen Anne’s School in Caversham, 87 per cent of students achieved A* to C grades, the same proportion as last year.

Forty-six per cent of pupils at the girls’ school were awarded

A* or A grade, an increase of two per cent on last year, and most secured places at their chosen university.

Twenty-three girls studied psychology at A-level — influenced by the school’s neuroscience programme BrainCanDo — and 73 per cent achieved a B grade or higher.

Results in the humanities subjects were also strong, with 85 per cent of girls being awarded a B grade or higher.

Every drama and theatre studies student received an A* or A grade and every music student achieved at least a B grade.

All the girls who studied computer science achieved A* or A grade and 61 per cent of business studies students were awarded a B grade or better.

Headmistress Julia Harrington said: “No one would have predicted the situation these girls have faced and it makes me especially proud that the class of 2020 has approached this unique situation in the Queen Anne’s way with strong spirits and fierce minds.

“We are delighted with the overall results and so pleased for the girls who have secured their placements as they embark on the next stage of their lives and their learning. We are committed to supporting and working with our students as they continue to plan for their futures.

“After an unprecedented year, we are especially proud of this particular group of students and all that they have achieved throughout the strangest of

circumstances.”

Reading Blue Coat School in Sonning celebrated record-breaking results, with a 100 per cent pass rate.

Ninety-nine per cent of students achieved A* to C grade compared with 90.8 per cent last year.

The proportion of A* and A grades was 62 per cent, up from 41.5 per cent last year.

Eighty-five per cent of students have been offered their first choice of university.

Results were issued digitally via the school portal.

Jack Williams, from Caversham, was one of this year’s high achievers with three A*s.

The senior prefect said: “I am thrilled but also relieved as the changes made by the Government provided some rather last-minute uncertainty.

“I am also thrilled as I feel my hard work over the last two years has been recognised.”

Jack said he was looking forward to starting at Bath University next month to study economics and politics.

“In the meantime, I am just planning to keep enjoying the good summer weather and spending quality time with my friends,” he added.

Pippi Heath, from Henley, also achieved three A*s.

She said: “I was so pleased with my results. I was really nervous as the news of all the changes meant I didn’t know what to expect.

“I’m now very excited to be going to Bristol University to study geography with innovation. I am really looking forward to my course and student life, although I’m not sure what to expect in covid times.”

New headmaster Pete Thomas said: “I am delighted for the pupils and staff who have worked so hard over the last two years and had their efforts recognised with excellent results.

“Reading Blue Coat is in fine health and it’s an exciting time to take over as head and work with the school’s community to ensure it continues to thrive.

“I was relieved to hear of Ofqual’s decision to award students A-level grades based on the centre assessment grades.

“This goes some way to remove the unfairness felt by so many students at Reading Blue Coat and other schools, although the timing of the decision creates other difficulties securing university places that mean the difficulties are not yet over for everyone.

“We will, in conjunction with UCAS and university admissions staff, continue to support our students and help them to secure the places that they deserve.”

The Oratory School in Woodcote reported a year of “substantial improvement” in its A-level results.

Ninety per cent of students achieved A* to C grades, compared with 68 per cent A to C grades last year.

Fifty-three per cent achieved A* or A grades, which was up from 27 per cent.

Most gained entry to their first choice of university.

In English and physics, 66 per cent of results were A* or A grade while the proportion in mathematics was 50 per cent.

All students in art and design, Chinese, philosophy and photography achieved A* or A grade.

Harry Page, from Emmer Green, gained three A*s in English literature, art and product design and an A in geography. He will study industrial design at Loughborough University.

Harry, who turns 18 today (Friday), said: “These were my predicted grades. There was a lot of scaremongering around results before they came out but they were what I was expected to get so I wasn’t surprised, although there was relief.

“I knew that I wasn’t going to sit any exams and I couldn’t have done any more to give me the grades that I wanted.

“A couple of my mates didn’t really get the grades that they wanted but they are still going to go to university.”

He celebrated by going out to dinner with his parents, Rob and Michelle, and brother Cameron.

Headmaster Joe Smith said: “For a year group which has suffered enormously through not being able to complete their time at school in the normal way, I am delighted for them at having achieved these excellent grades and very proud indeed.

“Although these young men and women didn’t ultimately sit the examinations, they have absolutely earned these results through their hard work over their time at the school, which allowed us to submit compelling, well-evidenced centre-assessment grades to the exam boards, which in the vast majority of cases have been upheld.

“This has been an able and hard-working year group and I am delighted for them, for their parents and for their teachers, who taught them so well. I look forward to seeing these Oratorians in person before long to celebrate their fine achievements.”

Sam Mortimer, from Peppard Common, achieved A*s in mathematics, further mathematics and physics as well as an A in chemistry.

The 18-year-old, who was a pupil at St Joseph’s College in Reading, will be doing a master‘s degree in electronic engineering at Southampton University.

Sam said: “After hearing all of the reports about the grades being lower in Scotland, I was a bit concerned.

“I was expecting grades closer to what I got in my mock exams, which would have still been pretty good, but not as much as I wanted. I am really passionate about electronics and when I was applying for universities I really liked the feel of the community at Southampton.

“I have been doing lots of other projects this year, like doing coding on the computer or designing electronics to keep me interested.”

His mother, Anna, who is the admissions officer at St Joseph’s, added: “ I’m really proud of what he has achieved and it has enabled him to do what he wants. He has always been into computing and electronics.”