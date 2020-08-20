Thursday, 20 August 2020

Students collecting GCSE results after grading U-turn

STUDENTS in the Henley area will be receiving their GCSE results today after concerns about the way grades are awarded.

The Government U-turn earlier this week means centre assessment grades will now be used for both A-levels and GCSEs.

This came after 40 per cent of teachers’ predictions were downgraded by exam regulators.

However, those who took BTecs will have to wait as these qualifications are being re-graded.

Early figures show the overall GCSE pass rate in England has risen from 70 to 79 per cent.

Results have been awarded without summer exams, which had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This forced students to engage with home-schooling, while some were able to attend school if their parents were key workers during lockdown.

If you are collecting your results this morning, we would love to hear from you. Email ladams@henleystandard.co.uk or call 01491 419444.

 

