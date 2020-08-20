Man attends service for uncle killed by Luftwaffe 

THE nephew of a soldier who was killed at RAF Honington attended a service of remembrance there 80 years after his death.

Michael Dudley, 80, from Henley, visited the station on Wednesday in memory of aircraftman 2nd class George William Leslie Dudley, IX (B) squadron, who was killed aged 20.

He had been crossing the parade ground on his way to tea on the evening of August 19, 1940, when the Luftwaffe carried out a surprise attack. He had only been in service for two weeks.

A wreath was laid at the RAF Association memorial to those who had died at RAF Honington and Mr Dudley was able to visit the former mess hall where is uncle lost his life.

Mr Dudley’s father, Arthur Dudley, was also killed during the Second World War whilst serving in the Kings Shropshire Light Infantry near Arnhem in October 1944.

Whilst suffering shrapnel wounds he was being evacuated by Ambulance to the field hospital when it was struck by a direct hit and all were killed instantly.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Dudley said: “I am here as much for my father to remember his dear brother – they were devoted and shared everything as they grew up.

“My father didn’t know about George’s death for a month until his mother’s letter reached him – he was based in Ciracao in the West Indies.”

Records vary but at least seven personnel were killed and more than 20 were injured during two surprise attacks on the station by the Luftwaffe that day.

The first took place at around 4.15pm by a single aircraft using high explosives and incendiaries.

The second attack was delivered by a Dornier 17 at about 6.25pm and resulted in heavy damage to barrack block 76, destroyed two wellingtons and one magister, destroyed part of the roof on E Hangar and left craters on the aerodrome.

Bullet holes can still be seen today on the exterior of the former junior ranks mess, whereby the attacking aircraft machine gunned those that were queuing outside for their tea.