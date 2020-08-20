Girl’s river rescuers found through Facebook

TWO heroes who saved a four-year-old girl from drowning in the River Thames have been tracked down through social media.

James Hartley was on a narrow boat near Upper Thames Rowing Club visiting his mother, Jenny, with his brother-in-law, Oli Henderson, when young Bea Fox lost control of her bike on Sunday at about 1pm.

Mr Hartley and Mr Henderson jumped into the water and pulled the girl safely to the riverbank after it became clear she was struggling.

Bea’s family had parked near St Nicholas’ Church in Remenham and walked to Mill Meadows in Henley. It was on their way back to the car that the young girl sped off into the distance and failed to stop in time.

The two men offered Bea towels to dry off, but the rescuers continued to travel downstream before Bea’s mother, Jo, had the chance to ask them for their names.

Mr Hartley, 30, is a doctor at the A&E department at Royal Sussex County Hospital and he lives in Brighton.

His mother has lived in Rockwell End for the last 10 years and she lives with her partner Cedric Nixon, who owned the narrow boat that they were travelling on.

Mr Henderson, 37, is an accountant living in Edinburgh. The two men jumped fully clothed into the water to rescue Bea and retrieve her bike.

Mrs Fox was desperate to pass on her gratitude and so she asked for help through Facebook to track down the two men.

She was out for the day with her daughter, son Sam, eight, and her parents Richard and Lorraine. Her husband Richard was at their home in High Wycombe.

