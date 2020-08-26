Mary Berry: my passion for homegrown produce

MARY BERRY will show her passion for local produce when she co-hosts a special edition of Countryfile.

The cook, writer and TV presenter, who lives in Henley, will co-present the BBC show alongside regular host Matt Baker.

The former Great British Bake Off judge, 85, tries traditional cheese making at Nettlebed Creamery with founder Rose Grimond.

She also meets Robert Laycock, owner of English Farm, near Nuffield, and admires his herd of longhorn bulls.

Berry also visits Bosley Patch, a market garden off Marlow Road, Henley, which is run by Tamsin

Borlase.

Throughout Sunday evening’s episode, Berry collects produce and brings it together as an accompaniment to beef from the farm, which is cooked on a barbecue by Baker.

Berry also visits her hometown of Bath and goes foraging for edible fungi in the grounds of her childhood home.

She said: “Countryfile, for me, is an iconic programme. I was immensely honoured to be asked to be guest editor and loved every moment. I am passionate about seeking the very best local produce and how important food education is.

“Having grown up during the war, it made me realise the importance of homegrown produce.

“I have learned so much and had no idea that Matt Baker had secret barbecue skills.”

Mr Laycock said it was a privilege to welcome Berry to English Farm, where she is a regular customer, for filming earlier this month.

Farm manager Silus Hedley-Lawrence is shown on the programme giving her a tour of the fields.

Mr Laycock said: “Giving Countryfile’s viewers an insight into our organic, pasture-fed farming methods — and the beef we take such care to produce — is a treat for us.

“She had a plan before covid to go and do filming abroad and when she couldn’t do that she thought, ‘Why don’t I pick the best local producers?’ During Mary’s visit, she walked through our beautiful longhorn herd, grazing in their year-round pasture. Not many presenters would mix so closely with huge horned cattle.

“Mary was completely at ease because our longhorns are allowed to live stress-free in their natural environment — they are calm and happy.

“She loved seeing multiple generations of the same family of animals living side-by-side. We don’t separate them from one another as most modern farming systems do.

“Both Mary and Matt were so positive and enthusiastic about the taste and quality of our beef. We’ll treasure the memories.”

Mr Laycock has run the farm since 2001 but it only started selling meat four years ago. The longhorn beef is cut more than 50 ways and it also stocks lamb and wild venison when it is in season.

He added: “It was something I had wanted to do since I started living here and it has been a long time to set it up because it is a very specialised and ethical business.

“Longhorns are the only cattle bred primarily for flavour. We treat them royally, feeding them an organic, grass-only diet and allowing them to live as nature intended. It shows in the delicious marbles steaks they produce — Matt said they were the best he’d ever tasted.”

Berry moved to Henley in 2018 from Penn, near Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, with her husband Paul Hunnings. They bought the property a year earlier and renovated it before moving in.

This is the first time Countryfile has had a guest host since the Prince of Wales presented a programme in 2013 to mark its 25th anniversary.

• Countryfile will be broadcast on BBC 1 on Sunday at 7pm.