I’ve changed career due to covid

A WOMAN who left British Airways because of the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus crisis has become a painter and decorator.

Heather Rogers, 50, has also signed up to become a retained firefighter at Henley fire station.

Miss Rogers, who lives in Ancastle Green, Henley, took voluntary redundancy earlier this month after having worked for BA for 31 years.

The company has said it was planning to cut up to 12,000 jobs after passenger numbers fell by 98 per cent between April and June.

Miss Rogers had been on furlough since April at her request as her mother is terminally ill with cancer, so she asked to be paid off.

She said: “I thought ‘you know what? I’ve had enough of this. It’s time for a change’.

“I thought, ‘I might as well go with the most money I can’. I thought it was not the time to be away [from my mother] as she needed me.

“BA have three different fleets and have been trying for years to get us on to one contract. Covid has played into their hands. My colleagues who have stayed will be lower paid.”

Miss Rogers joined BA when she was 19 and first worked on the check-in desks and then became cabin crew on long-haul flights.

“It has been my whole life,” she said.

While on furlough, she began to think of what other jobs she could do if she lost her job. She said: “I thought I could retrain and thought about plumbing. I wanted to do something manual and not in an office. I didn’t know I was going to be painting and decorating.”

After taking redundancy, she volunteered at the fire station in West Street, visiting schools, doing checks at homes with the firefighters and helping out on its market stall on Thursdays.

Much of this was put on hold because of the covid-19 pandemic but it gave her a taste so she applied to become a

firefighter.

“I thought, ‘I quite fancy doing it as a job’,” said Miss Rogers. “I started that about six or seven weeks ago and I’ve done my fitness assessment down at the station and passed that.

“It’s a long process but I’m going through it. I’m due to probably start training next February.”

Retained firefighters are part-time and she always planned to have another job but had no real idea what it would be until she helped a friend paint his flat.

Miss Rogers said: “He’d just moved into this flat in The Close and I said, ‘I love painting, I’ll come and do it’. I’d renovated quite a lot of properties around Henley with my ex-partner.

“We started decorating and people said, ‘You’re quite handy with a brush’ and it just went from there. I’ve got a list of friends who want their houses decorated.

“I thought maybe I can do this as my job. I can be quite flexible and if I get into the fire service I can do both.

“One friend wants their house decorated to get it on the market. I’m doing a friend’s flat in Reading Road at the moment and then I’ll go on to the next culprit.”

Miss Rogers, who was widowed in 2016, has set up accounts at builders’ merchants Jewson and Gibbs & Dandy and has received plenty of advice from others in the trade.

She said: “If I go to the Three Horseshoes after work there are a lot of tradesman there and they are really helpful.

“It’s not a natural thing for females to want to do but there are lots of us doing it. It doesn’t bother me that whole part of it. I just like doing the job and I can do it just as well as anyone else.

“I do lots of DIY at home because I’m on my own and have to do a bit of plumbing here and there.

“Doing friends’ houses I make a real effort. I want it to be as good as I can get it. I want them to tell people I’m quite good because I’ve got to go around and look at it and I don’t want to be sitting on their sofa thinking, ‘That’s terrible’. I’ll eventually run out of friends’ places, I’m sure, but I’d like to stay local because I’ll need to be to join the fire service.

“At the moment I’m still in ‘I love it’ mode because I do. It’s completely different. I’m in my own bed at night, I make my sandwiches in the morning, I go off to work and I listen to the radio – I’ve never done that.

“I’m going to work in trackie bottoms and I’m not putting on high heels and lipstick. I’m not wearing any make-up now, I’m not worried what my hair looks like and I now finish at 4pm. I’m going to be off every weekend.”

Miss Rogers said the job also allowed her more time to see family and friends and she was confident that she would be financially secure too.

“If I carry on Monday to Friday and do the daily rate I’m doing, with that alone I should be fine,” she said.

“I’m still not earning as much as I was as a stewardess so that’s why I’ll do the fire service as well. It keeps me out of the pubs as well.”

She added: “It’s not ideal what has happened but it has been a positive thing for me because otherwise I would still be at BA moaning to my friends and family. I was proud for years to work for BA but I think I lost the spark.

“For me it has been a bit of a kick up the backside that I needed. I’ve found something I really like doing and if I can get paid for it the better. It’s two jobs up a ladder.”

• Have you or someone you know changed career because of coronavirus? Email news@henleystandard.co.uk