Homegrown produce helps village pub and aid charity

A MAN from Binfield Heath is supplying the village pub with fruit and vegetables to raise money for his daughter’s charity.

Peter Woolsey, 79, who revamed his allotment in Gravel Road during the coronavirus lockdown, donates his surplus produce to the Bottle and Glass.

He went into self-isolation in March and spent hours preparing his ground, creating more growing space and building a greenhouse.

Peter then approached Jon Christie, head chef at the pub, offering his produce, including potatoes, runner beans, broad beans, leeks, kale, various kinds of lettuce, gherkins, plums and herbs.

Jon, who helps out on the allotment once a week, agreed to pay 70 per cent of the fee that he pays his main supplier.

This amounts to about £100 a month, which goes to Ufulu, a charity providing sanitary products to women in Africa run by Peter’s daughter Widge.

Peter, who usually exhibits his fruit and veg at Binfield Heath Flower Show, said: “I decided to approach the pub because last year I had a whole bunch of vegetables that I couldn’t use as I had so much. I walked into the pub and from the first moment Jon started to use them and said he was interested in working together.

“Jon and another chef help me on a Monday to grow and harvest the vegetables. They do the things that I find hard to do and I allow them to help themselves.

“I try to provide some unusual things, something that’s a bit different, such as romaine lettuce and Tuscan salad and it’s all organic.

“I also have plum trees, which have so many plums on them that they are breaking the branches. It’s the same with my pear and apple trees.”

Jon, 27, returns to the allotment on a Tuesday morning to take what produce he needs for the day and Peter delivers to the pub about three or four times a week.

“Jon is so impressed with these vegetables,” said Peter. “It takes 15 minutes there and back from the pub and they can be served at the table within a short period of time.

“At the moment I am a fan of the cavolo nero kale, which he blanches and serves with some fried lardons. It is extremely good.

“All the produce is carefully selected and I take great care to make sure they have the perfect conditions in which to grow.

“The plan for the future is to put in a polytunnel so we can grow vegetables throughout the year.”

Jon, who has been head chef at the pub for seven months, has enjoyed getting his hands dirty.

He said: “Every Monday, which is my day off, I work at the allotment. I do a lot of the weeding and I create my own compost using rotten pallets.”

Peter supplies between 15 and 20 per cent of the pub’s vegetables and Jon hopes to be able to use more of them in future.

He said: “Most recently we have had courgette and pea soup, which means I can use all the vegetables but we have also done potato salads and bits to serve on the side.

“You don’t want to do too much with the vegetables because you want their unique flavour to come through.”

Jon is originally from Bolton and came south when he was 17 to work for Raymond Blanc at Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons, where he enjoyed growing produce.

Before he started at the Bottle and Glass, he worked at the Hart Street Tavern in Henley, which has the same proprietors.

Jon said: “Not many chefs get out to have a look at the produce and where it comes from but doing so means you care a lot more.

“Le Manoir has a really beautiful garden, which is where my interest came from.

“I’d say knowing where your produce comes from is the most important thing.

“If I have, say, carrots from a vegetable supplier they can feel jetlagged. That is because they are dug up, washed, sold and stored in a warehouse so they do not retain their flavour. They become bendy and that’s because they’ve lost the moisture.”

Peter says his secret to bountiful fruit and vegetables is mixing horse manure into the soil.

He loves helping his neighbours and said: “My courgettes are growing up and down Gravel Road.”

He is also delighted to be raising money for Ufulu, which provides women and girls in Malawi with menstrual cups, a sanitary product that is safe, reusable, hygienic and eco-friendly.

For more information about the charity, visit www.ufulu.org