Pub shuts after customers test positive for coronavirus

A PUB in Playhatch closed for 24 hours after two customers tested positive for covid-19.

Ted Docherty, who runs the Crown, organised a “bio clean” of the building and sent three staff for tests after a father and daughter – who had no symptoms – told him the news.

He also contacted every customer who had made a booking on the evening of August 25, even if they were not close to their table.

The pub was closed throughout Thursday while a team from Clean Genie carried out a deep clean of the premises.

Mr Docherty, who also notified the NHS track and trace system, believes the daughter went on holiday to Zante in Greece and this is how she came to be infected.

The bio clean covered all hard surfaces and upholstery and lasts for 28 days.

The pub has received a certificate to prove the clean has taken place and Mr Docherty wants to reassure customers that it is safe to return.

He is now thinking about having this clean done on a monthly basis as another measure of protection against the virus.

Mr Docherty also runs the White Hart pub in Nettlebed and said staff are not shared between the two sites. The test results for the three staff are yet to come back.

He is the only person who goes between Playhatch and Nettlebed and was not at the Crown when the father and daughter were dining.

