Neighbours pay to refurbish their road sign

RESIDENTS of a Henley street paid for their defaced road sign to be repainted.

Neighbours in St Mark’s Road were also celebrating the community coming together during the coronavirus lockdown.

Nigel Geary, 68, who has lived in the street for 18 years, came up with the idea to spruce up the sign near the Green Lane junction as it was very worn and covered in graffiti. He said: ”It was just an embarrassment and it was annoying me, so I asked our WhatsApp group if they wanted to contribute and we raised £65 in fivers.”

It cost £48 to have the sign soda-blasted and repainted and to replace the steel bolts that keep it in place.

Mr Geary’s daughter, Rebecca, 30, who has a fine art degree from Oxford Brookes University, painted the fine details on the sign. The leftover money will be donated to the NHS.

Mr Geary that during the lockdown, residents formed two WhatsApp groups, one for medical needs and one for socialising, which led to the sharing of tools, plants and recipes.

“It really made a big difference and this sign is the embodiment of something good that came out of lockdown,” he added.