Families furious at cemetery seats ban

FAMILIES of people buried at Fairmile Cemetery in Henley have lambasted plans to remove or relocate memorial benches.

Henley Town Council placed a notice on the seats, saying they were installed without permission and that many are unstable and unsafe.

It warned that these had to be removed by the end of this month or it would dispose of them.

It also said relatives could instead buy a bench from the council for up to £1,000 and these would be placed where it decided.

But families gave reacted with fury in letters to this week’s Henley Standard, calling the council’s policy “heatless” and “distasteful”.

Annie Smythe said: “I have a memorial bench for a parent at Fairmile Cemetery and the council has, very thoughtlessly, placed a notice saying my bench is going to be removed. My bench is in good condition and has been in place for many years. I do not agree that benches have been placed on other graves as this makes no sense at all. This is one of the poor excuses dreamt up by the council to collect revenue.

“This new policy, as the council likes to call it, is to enable it to prove new benches at a cost determined by the council when my bench is perfectly safe, stable and to my liking. I would like to add that it is not a cheap bench manufactured by a DIY outfit, but a grade A oak bench.

“Henley Town Council should have far more thought and compassion for town residents who have loved ones at the cemetery. The council charges an extortionate amount of money for a plot... and now it wants to cash in on a bench or a memorial tree. How disgusting.”

Malcolm Bird said: “Don’t these fools understand that, when visiting people’s graves, you want to sit down next to them and talk to them and feel that you are beside them, not sit on a bench halfway across the cemetery because the councillors have told us that is where your bench is going to be placed?”

Ronald Crook, of The Close, Henley, said: “I have lived in Henley for most of my life and have many friends and family members, including my brother, buried at Fairmile Cemetery.

“I have more than 50 years’ experience in joinery and have taken the trouble to visit the cemetery and inspect the benches. Although some benches require repairs, the majority are of good quality and are in good condition and, at the very worst, all they require is a coat of varnish. This is no reason to remove all the benches.”

Valerie Howes, also of The Close, said: “I am a 82-year-old pensioner and have many lost friends who have been laid to rest at Fairmile Cemetery and I visit there whenever I get the opportunity. Memorials of any description mean so much to the families that have placed them and the sentimental aspect can never be replaced.”

Lillian King said: “I am an elderly lady have lost many people that were dear to me, so I understand the sentimental value contained within memorials and I have placed many of them over the years.

“I have no idea what our councillors are thinking of when they suggest removing memorial benches from our cemetery. Their actions will cause a great number of people upset.

“May I remind them that the cemetery is a public place, paid for by the taxpayer. The councillors have displayed most cruel behaviour and need setting straight.”

In the notice, the council said: “If benches are not removed by September 30 then they will be removed by the town council and disposed of.

“However, we realise that many family and friends are keen to have a bench where they can sit and remember their loved ones.

“To that end, the council has put in place a new scheme for benches and trees. These will be maintained by the council and put in an appropriate position to ensure everyone’s safety and for public use.”

Town clerk Sheridan Jacklin-Edward says each bench would be dealt with on a case-by-case basis and the council will try to locate existing benches somewhere appropriate but only if it was in a good condition.

Any that are not in a good condition can be replaced by buying a new bench from the council, which cost between £600 and £1,000 plus the cost of a plaque and inscription. This also applies to trees, which would cost £50 to £100. There is also a 20 per cent maintenance surcharge on all memorials, which will become council property.

Mr Jacklin-Edward said: “Benches aren’t, and will not be, banned in the cemetery. Our aim is to make sure that those that are there are safe and in a suitable location. We are in touch with a number of the families who have benches in the Fairmile Cemetery and each case will be dealt with sensitively and sympathetically.”