Covid-19 cases rising

A TOTAL of 651 covid-19 cases in South Oxfordshire has been confirmed by lab tests since March, which is an increase of 22 over the past two weeks and is now equivalent to 458.3 cases per 100,000 of the population.

The figure for the whole of Oxfordshire is 3,522, an increase of 142 over the same period with a rate of 509.2 per 100,000.

The number of confirmed cases in Reading borough went up by 39 to 863 with a rate of 533.4 per 100,000.

Cases in Oxford have now reached 1,021, equivalent to almost 670 per 100,000, which is approaching the threshold at which a local lockdown could be imposed.

Oxfordshire County Council has warned that young people are largely behind the rise and is urging people to observe the rules on social distancing and face coverings.