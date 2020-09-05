Horse rider who almost died in accident in woods returns with police patrol

POLICE have carried out mounted patrols in woodland near Goring Heath where a woman was seriously injured in a riding accident.

They were warning people about the dangers of spooking horses using the area, as happened to Anna Tomson on May 17.

She suffered multiple internal injuries when her horse reared up and toppled backwards on to her after being startled by a group of off-road motorcyclists who roared out of the woods just behind them.

Paramedics feared she would not survive after being crushed beneath four-year-old Berry on a bridleway off Deadmans Lane.

But Miss Tomson, a British event rider, recovered after spending almost a month in a coma and was discharged from hospital in later June.

Police say they can’t prosecute anyone in connection with the incident due to insufficient evidence.

On Saturday, mounted officers spent several hours in the area. They set off from Cane End Stud Livery, where Berry had been stabled, and crossed over the B4526 into the woodland.

Pc Sam Silk, who was riding Loki, and Pc Laura Webb, who rode Viktor, spoke to members of the public they encountered, giving them guidance and advice.

“Part of our remit is rider safety,” said Pc Silk. “We have come to do some reassurance patrols on the bridleways and footpaths.

“They’re shared byways and people are entitled to be there but if horses are there too they must be mindful because they do get startled by sudden loud noises.”

Pc Webb added: “As much training as they’ve had, horses are naturally flight animals. Horse riders can do their bit as well by wearing high-vis clothing.

Following the incident involving Miss Tomson, two men were arrested by police.

But acting Inspector Mark Scully, of Thames Valley’s Police’s roads policing unit, said: “Unfortunately we’re not going to be able to proceed against anyone for varying reasons.

“We’re not able to put them in the locale when it happened. Anna herself didn’t actually see anyone so we have got an unfortunate accident. It’s a personal opinion but I honestly don’t think the motorcyclists knew what happened because by the time it was reported to us it was an hour-and-a-half after the event and they were still in the woods.

“There’s also evidence there was more than one group of bikes in there on the day in question.

“However, we want to do something for someone who suffered some really horrific injuries and Anna was very keen to prevent it happening to someone else as well.

“It’s about education and what to do if they see people on bikes. Anna came out and walked down from the stud on to the bridleway to show the guys where to go.”

Insp Scully said officers had spoken to landowners and the local authority to prevent vehicles that shouldn’t be in the woodland from entering.

Officers from his unit have been patrolling the area, checking on vans that park in laybys and could be transporting off-road motorbikes to be used in the woods. Others have spoken to the equestrian community, offering advice on what to do if they do encounter motorbikes in the woods.

Insp Scully said: “It’s an area where we struggle to get to on a normal patrol, for obvious reasons. The suggestion is there have been very few bikes in there since.”

Miss Tomson, of Upper Woodcote Road, Caversham, said she was glad that police were trying to raise awareness.

She said: “From my perspective, if it ensures nobody else goes through what I did then that’s a good thing.

“It was emotional day for me having those horses out and feeling people were doing something.

“I walked with them for about half an hour. I wasn’t able to go much further than that because I’m still recovering. They want to do another ride out with me when I have my horse back to keep it in the forefront of people’s minds.”

Miss Tomson, a commercial analyst to the catering sector, is due to return to work next month.

She is currently undergoing physiotherapy once a week at the Circle Hospital in Reading as well as counselling.

• Officers have served section 59 notices on bike riders for using them in an antisocial manner. The notice gives police the power to confiscate machines or take appropriate action against riders if they come to the attention of the police again. Two riders remain under investigation for drug-driving. Another is being investigated for driving with no insurance and has had his van seized and crushed.