Car park exit to re-open

THE southern entrance and exit to the King’s Road car park in Henley is to re-open on Tuesday.

It has been shut for more than a year because of construction work taking place at the new Gardiner Place development.

Catalyst Capital, which owns the land between Falaise Square and the car park, is redeveloping the former Market Place Mews to create shops and flats.

The exit road on to Bell Street will remain closed for the time being.

The development is due to be completed in October.