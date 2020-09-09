Town brought to a standstill by stuck lorries

TWO lorries transporting mobile homes are causing traffic chaos after becoming stuck in Henley this afternoon (Wednesday).

The low loaders got into difficulty trying to negotiate the left turn around the back of the town hall from Market Place onto King’s Road.

There is heavy congestion in Market Place all the along Hart Street to Henley Bridge and along King’s Road, Gravel Hill and Duke Street.

Passers-by have stopped to take videos and photographs and drivers have been sounding their horns.

One of the homes being transported cut through bunting that had been put up near the town hall.

It comes as residents and Henley Town Council call for a 7.5-tonne weight limit on lorries coming through Henley

Last month a Camfaud crane lorry broke down on the corner of Bell Street and New Street on a Friday morning and stayed there for more than three hours.

Amanda Chumas, who lives in Bell Street and is campaigning for the weight limit said the incident strengthened her case.