Fine weekend for new salvage fair

THOUSANDS of people visited the inaugural Henley Decor Fair at the weekend.

The architectural salvage eventtook place at Greenlands, off Marlow Road, from Friday to Sunday.

It featured more than 100 dealers from across Britain selling a range of antique and vintage goods for the home or garden.

These included garden statues, stuffed animals and trophies, ceramics, metalwork, wooden sculptures, upholstery, furniture, fashion and old signage and advertisements.

Among the stallholders were Vintage Look, of Hart Street, Henley, which sponsored the event, and upholsterer A Stitch In Twine, from Binfield Heath.

Visitors strolled around inspecting the wares and enjoyed food, craft beer and refreshments from sellers including the Crooked Billet in Stoke Row, which was also hosting live music throughout the weekend.

Performers included bandleader Chris Jagger, the younger brother of Rolling Stones frontman Mick, and singer and guitarist Laura

Williams. The event was previously known as the Fawley Decorative Fair and used to take place at the Fawley Hill estate, the home of Lady McAlpine.

Organiser Gary Wallis, an antiques dealer who lives in Remenham and is resident expert on UKTV’s Restoration Workshop, said the fair had adpated well to its new location.

It was due to take place earlier in the summer but was postponed because of the coronavirus

outbreak.

Mr Wallis was able to stage it now because the Henley Farm and Country Show, which was due to take place on another field on the Culden Faw estate, was called off. He said: “It has been a fabulous success. We were fortunate to get this site and it has been incredibly well received.

“It’s a scenic riverside location with great access from the road and the river so the logistics are much easier.

“We also bring a lot of trade to the town centre because traders and visitors from across the country are staying and eating locally.

“They’re here to make a whole weekend of it, which is good for the local economy.

“I’d be very surprised if there’s a trader who hasn’t done well. Everybody I’ve spoken to has been over the moon with the business they’ve done and people are really excited to be here.

“We took a bit of a gamble in attempting to stage this despite coronavirus but given the open-air setting, we’ve been able to spread everything out so that social distancing isn’t an issue.

“It could have been shut down at any point had the pandemic situation changed but I put in a word with ‘him upstairs’ and he even provided some amazing weather.

“There was more of a chilled out festival feel than a typical antiques show — it was a beautiful day in a beautiful place.”