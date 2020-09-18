Hospital top floor finally in use as clinics relocate

THE top floor of Townlands Memorial Hospital is finally in use more than four years after the rest of the building opened.

It now hosts ear, nose and throat clinics as well as plastic surgery, oncology, dietetics, audiology and speech and language therapy under the umbrella of the Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the main hospital in Reading.

ENT consultant Rogan Corbridge, the unit’s clinical lead, said he was pleased that the second storey was being used.

When construction of the new hospital began in 2014, the top floor was set aside for Sue Ryder, which was going to relocate its 12-bed hospice at Nettlebed along with its outpatient services.

However, the charity pulled out of the deal before the project was finished in 2016 so the space has been vacant until now. The hospice has since closed.

There are 12 consulting rooms, most of which are almost double the standard size, which means they can accommodate larger pieces of ENT equipment, such as endoscopes.

These are a type of flexible tube with a miniature camera which can be inserted into patients’ airways, or microscopes which can look into people’s ears while they are laid on their side.

The unit has more than 20 clinical staff, including seven ENT consultants, three plastic surgeons and a nursing team led by two nurse specialists.

The trust has a year-long lease on the space with NHS Property Services, which manages the hospital.

Mr Corbridge says the old ENT department at Reading, which was the main hub for patients in the Henley area, was housed in a Fifties building that was not longer fit for purpose and the trust had wanted a new home for it. It was only meant to stay there temporarily but a permanent home was never found and staff were constantly battling mould, flooding and other problems.

This was noted with “concern” in its last Care Quality Commission inspection.

Mr Corbidge, who first suggested relocating to Henley in November 2018 after touring the property, said the move was hastened by the coronavirus outbreak.

Because of the need to sanitise rooms between appointments, capacity at Reading was massively reduced whereas Townlands allows basic consultations and more detailed examinations to take place in separate rooms, which are better ventilated than the old site.

Townlands also has two video conferencing rooms which allows remote appointments, including those where senior doctors can supervise trainees, as well as remote learning sessions to take place. There is also a room for minor plastic surgery procedures involving only local anaesthetics, audiology rooms with hearing test chambers and space for ENT-related cancer or speech clinics.

Major operations will continue at Reading, where a smaller ENT practice remains, as will specialist children’s treatments. The trust’s other sites at Newbury and Bracknell will also continue as satellites to the Henley hub.

Before the move, ENT clinics only took place at Henley once a week. Mr Corbridge, who lives in Caversham and was previously in St Andrew’s Road, Henley, said: “We had three generations of surgeons working from the Reading unit, which cost £200,000 a year to maintain. When it rained, you had to put out a bucket to catch the leaks. This opens the doors massively and it’s partly down to coronavirus, though it wasn’t the sole driver.

“We were doing 15 to 20 examinations before covid-19 and with all the restrictions, that stopped being possible. Now we can treat just about everything really.

“Townlands also has potential for far better staff facilities, which improves morale and turnover. Compared to what we had before, it feels like we’ve won the lottery.

“It has always been agreed that we needed to move and there have been lots of different plans but none has ever come to anything.

“We were getting more and more decrepit and coronavirus added to an already urgent need.”

To reduce the risk of infection, appointments are held remotely in the first instance and patients are only called in when it is absolutely necessary.

Mr Corbridge says this is unlikely to change when things return to normal as it means there is less pressure on parking at the site.

There had been concerns that opening the top floor would create a shortage of spaces so the Oxfordshire NHS Clinical Commissioning Group was looking to hire spaces for staff at Henley Rugby Club, off Marlow Road.

“We try to see people virtually as much as we can,” said Mr Corbridge. “You can’t assess every single problem over the telephone but there’s an awful lot you can do.

“We only bring a small number of patients in when there’s value in doing so — there’s no point having people take a morning off work, find a parking space and then wait for ages just to hear their scan has come back fine.

“There had been talk about moving in this direction before the outbreak but it’s hard convincing people to deviate from a formula that has existed for generations.

“This has forced us to consider alternatives and I can’t see things going back to how they used to be.”

Mr Corbridge said the move “made sense” both for his team and for the town.

He said: “It’s good for Henley taxpayers to see the top floor finally in use and if you live in the town and can get your appointments here, you’re laughing. You won’t be looking for a space at the Royal Berks and it’ll free up space there for other things.

“We looked at various sites, including our other services in Newbury and Bracknell, and this was by far the best choice because it is the right size. It has huge rooms that were originally built as bedrooms, which would be too big for many disciplines but is fantastic for ENT.

“It was also ready to go without the need to build from scratch. We had a single-minded determination that this was best for us.

“Generally, patients have been very positive so far. They used to have to get taxis to Reading and now they can just come to a nice warm waiting room on their doorsteps. I’ll be looking to set up a more formal survey soon as it’s important that we listen.

“I can’t say what the future holds after the first 12 months but our last ‘temporary’ stay lasted for many years. I suppose they will want to see that we deliver what we need to and that this provides a better patient experience than returning to Reading in some form.”