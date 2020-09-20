Sunday, 20 September 2020

Town is picking up again after lockdown, says Mayor

A NEW art gallery in Henley held its official opening on Saturday.

Henley Fine Art, which is based in the former Louise Claire Millinery “pop-up” unit in Market Place, held a “soft launch” last month.

It sells mostly landscape paintings by artists from around the world costing from £200 to £10,000.

On Saturday, the entrance was decorated with balloons and visitors enjoyed snacks, Prosecco and coffee while admiring the work on show.

Owner Jennie Stuart-Smith, who also owns Barnes Fine Art in west London, said: “We specialise in landscapes because we find they really open up small, dark spaces and are a lovely thing to have at home.

“Henley has a very similar crowd to Barnes so the move made sense and sales have been brilliant right off the bat.

“We’re always looking for new artists and lots of customers have been saying, ‘Finally, here’s something we want to have on our walls’.”

The gallery is run by manager Lee Dixon and assistant Amber Morgan and Mrs Stuart-Smith comes two days a week.

Henley Mayor Ken Arlett, who attended the event, said: “There’s some beautiful work here — the only trouble is that I don’t have enough wall space!

“It’s another sign that things are picking up after the lockdown. The town is looking busy again, the car parks are filling up and you’d be surprised how many vacant units in town are under offer. People’s lives have been on hold but it’s getting back to normal.”

