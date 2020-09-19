School delighted to welcome girls for first time in history

THE Oratory School in Woodcote is a co-educational school, welcoming girls alongside boys for the first time in its 161-year history.

The move to co-education has been overwhelmingly successful, with 46 “pioneer girls” joining the school.

Applications for places are at their highest level in years, with families of girls and boys eager to experience everything the Oratory has to offer.

Headmaster Joe Smith said: “This is an historic time for the Oratory School. The date of the school’s opening — May 2, 1859 — is now joined by September 8, 2020 as the two most significant dates in our proud history.”

The Oratory is a small nurturing school, where each pupil is known, valued and stretched as an individual. However, we are not a small school in terms of facilities, curriculum or opportunities.

The Oratory is proud of its strong exam results, with the majority of pupils gaining entry to their first choice universities. However, an Oratory education is about developing young people in a deeper sense than exam results alone can demonstrate.

Pupils leave the school equipped not only with a well-rounded education but also a thirst for further learning, a strong moral compass and lifelong friends. A wide range of scholarships and bursaries is available.

For more information, visit www.oratory.co.uk