Hairdresser broke my nose with headbutt

A MAN whose nose was broken when he was headbutted during a night out in Henley says he worries about being attacked again.

Tim Barrass was assaulted by Ryan Nicoletti-Dowd after asking him how he could afford to send his children to private school.

The hairdresser fled the scene but was later arrested and told police he had been offended by the comment and also claimed his victim had called his wife a “whore”.

Nicoletti-Dowd, 42, who owns the Wigg salon in Reading Road, Henley, and lives in Stoke Row, was ordered to pay £2,000 in compensation to Mr Barrass when he was sentenced at Oxford Crown Court on Thursday last week. He had admitted a charge of actual bodily harm at a previous hearing in July.

Mr Barrass, 43, of Blakes Lane, Wargrave, told the Henley Standard after the case that he now feels more wary when he is in Henley at night.

The accountant said: “It has changed how I feel at night a little.

“I used to feel safe in Henley because you don’t expect that kind of thing but now, apart from not wanting to bump into him again, I worry about something similar happening.

“The fear has got better over time but hasn’t gone away.” The court heard the incident happened at the Bull on Bell Street pub at about midnight on December 8, 2018.

Mr Barrass had gone to the Brakspear pub with a small group of friends from Henley Hockey Club, where he plays for the veterans’ team.

In a statement, he said he had attended a larger gathering at Zizzi in Hart Street and had drunk five pints of beer over about five hours but was not “overly drunk”.

Jonathan Stone, prosecuting, said Mr Barrass was introduced to Nicoletti-Dowd and his wife Claudia by a mutual friend who left them talking and the conversation seemed to be going well.

When he learned that the couple’s children attended a private school, he asked how a hairdresser could afford this. Mr Barrass said: “It wasn’t derogatory as I was in awe becauseI couldn’t afford it but I realised immediately that he was aggravated.

“His wife said, ‘You can’t say that’ and he said something like, ‘I’ll do you for that’ and lunged at me. I backed off with my hands up and tried to explain I hadn’t meant any offence.”

Mr Barrass, a father-of-two, said he went outside to avoid a confrontation but then went back into the pub to tell his friends that he was going home. As he entered, he saw Nicoletti-Dowd storming towards him.

He said: “The man moved towards me quickly from about four metres away. I didn’t have a chance to leave before he headbutted me with a lot of force and I stumbled back into the door behind me. There was pain in my face and a lot of blood coming from my nose. I didn’t retaliate in any way.”

Nicoletti-Dowd left the pub while staff cared for Mr Barrass and called an ambulance.

He was taken to the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading where a 1cm gash across the bridge of his nose was stuck together with sterile strips.

A few days later he had an operation to realign his nose, which left him with swelling and bruises for several weeks.

Mr Barrass said he was traumatised by the incident.

“It has affected me as I feel really upset and anxious about leaving the house,” he said.

“I fear that I’ll see him again and there will be further confrontation.

“I don’t understand why this happened — why it required that level of violence and couldn’t be resolved by talking.

“It has caused stress for my wife and children, who’ve had to see me with those injuries, and I haven’t been sleeping well.”

Liam Walker, for Nicoletti-Dowd, said his client was in town enjoying a dinner with friends to thank them for supporting him while he was being treated for cancer.

Mr Barrass was “really quite intoxicated” when he approached his client, who ignored him, hoping he would leave.

Nicoletti-Dowd claimed the victim made a “judgmental and derogatory” comment, the details of which he couldn’t recall, and then said to his wife: “Are you the whore wife?”

He told Mr Barrass to leave but he lingered for five minutes while glaring at them before finally going.

Nicoletti-Dowd admitted he was “wound up” so he approached Mr Barrass’ friends to ask why he had been rude but felt “intimidated” when four or five of the group surrounded him.

He then tried to go outside to phone the family’s babysitter when Mr Barrass came back and, he claimed, said, “Oh, here she is”, which he assumed was stereotyping his profession as “feminine”.

Nicoletti-Dowd said he felt “threatened” as Mr Barrass moved towards him so he struck out before he could strike him.

Mr Walker said: “He immediately removed himself as he felt things could spiral out of control.

“He is not proud of how he handled the situation and accepts it wasn’t right but he had experienced a stressful few months.

“It is difficult for him to understand why he acted in the way he did but he is ashamed. He acted out of character and is unlikely to act like that again.”

Mr Walker said Nicoletti-Dowd was diagnosed with a testicular tumour in June 2018 at the same time as his wife was nine months pregnant. He had surgery but the disease spread and he required “aggressive” treatment with drugs, including testosterone.

The court heard Nicoletti-Dowd had no convictions, except one of criminal damage when he was 15, and he hadn’t offended since the incident.

Judge Maria Lamb said as he had headbutted his victim, she could have jailed him but there were “mitigating” factors, including a number of positive character references. She told Nicoletti-Dowd: “What happened was difficult to explain, perhaps even to yourself.

“It’s possible that, perhaps as a result of your medication or life stress, you perceived a slight where maybe none was intended. I make no finding on the comment allegedly made to your wife.

“You have shown genuine remorse many times, from the very outset, and I take the view that I can impose a rehabilitative sentence and not mark this isolated incident by way of custody.

“You are a man of some means and undoubtedly injured your victim that night and I expect you to pay compensation.”

She ordered him to also pay a victim surcharge of £85 and £485 in costs as well as complete 120 hours of unpaid community work within 18 months.

Nicoletti-Dowd has worked in the industry for more than 23 years and opened his first salon in Caversham when he was 27.

He opened Wigg in March 2011 and was named Southern Hairdresser of the Year in that year’s British Hairdressing Awards.