Zooming on 10 sites earmarked for housing developments

LANDOWNERS who want to redevelop 10 sites in the Henley area for housing are to seek the public’s views.

They will be giving a series of online presentations on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday next week before the town council discusses whether to include them in its revised joint neighbourhood plan with Harpsden.

The document, which names the sites where the community wants new housing to be built, was published following a referendum in 2016 but must be updated to reflect an expected increase in housing targets across South Oxfordshire.

The presentations, which will be conducted via Zoom and streamed remotely, will include question and answer sessions for residents. Members of the town council’s neighbourhood plan committee will oversee them. They will take place as follows:

Monday, 6.30pm

A six-hectare field off Highlands Lane, off Greys Road, Henley. It lies immediately east of the entrance to the former Highlands Farm industrial estate, where 163 new homes are being built by Crest Nicholson. The developer also owns the field and proposes building an unspecified number of extra “infill” units with possibly some commercial or industrial units.

Monday, 7.30pm

The former Chilterns End care home off Greys Road, Henley, which the Orders of St John closed in 2016 to relocate to the 64-bed Chilterns Court Care Centre next to Townlands Memorial Hospital.

The old care home is earmarked for 27 homes under the current neighbourhood plan.

Monday, 8.30pm

A 3.4-hectare playing field at Gillotts School, Gillotts Lane, Henley, which was earmarked for 50 homes in the original plan although no development has taken place.

The school believes the sale would make several million pounds which could be spent on repairing its crumbling buildings.

Wednesday, 6.30pm

A two-hectare field at the southern end of Swiss Farm, off Marlow Road, Henley, which an independent consultant said was suitable for up to 73 homes. The land is currently used and the rest of the site would continue to operate as a caravan and camping facility.

Wednesday, 7.30pm

The old farmhouse at Thames Farm, Shiplake.

This is next to the former Thames Farm site off the A4155 Reading Road, where Taylor Wimpey is now building 95 homes under the name Regency Place. The land wasn’t included in the neighbourhood plan but the scheme was still granted planning permission on appeal in 2018.

Wednesday, 8.30pm

Part of a field west of Fair Mile, Henley. This has been put forward for 15 additional units on top of the 60 units currently earmarked.

The site is subject to a planning application by Thames Properties for 72 houses and flats, which the district council is yet to decide.

Thursday, 6.30pm

The Chiltern Centre for disabled young people and adults off Greys Road, Henley.

Last year, the charity announced its intention to find a new home which would enable it to care for younger users in a separate building. It had been in talks with Crest Nicholson about moving to a purpose-built facility at Highlands Park.

Thursday, 7.30pm

The former Wyevale garden centre, Shiplake. Landowner Aida Dellal already has planning permission for 40 houses and some offices on the site, which the neighbourhood plan had earmarked for purely commercial use but the district council accepted her argument that this wouldn’t be viable.

Thursday, 8.30pm

The north-eastern corner of Thames Farm, Shiplake . This isn’t part of the Taylor Wimpey site and is believed to be suitable for eight homes.

Thursday, 9.15pm

A strip of land to the south of the Waterman’s allotments, Reading Road, Henley. It lies between the allotments, which are owned by the town council, and the narrow lane linking the main road to Harpsden.

Anyone wishing to speak at a session should email planning officer Jodie Rhymes in advance at

j.rhymes@henleytowncouncil.gov.uk

To view a session, visit the Henley Town Council page on YouTube.