Youth festival cancelled

THE 28th Henley Youth Festival will not go-ahead next March due to a shortage of volunteers and the on-going covid-19 crisis.

Organisers say the health and safety of Henley’s children, festival volunteers and the wider community is its priority.

As well as the restrictions of putting on a 14-day festival during a pandemic, the festival is short of volunteers, and trustees had “reluctantly” decided to cancel the event.

Lockdown put a stop to its recruiting campaign earlier this year and this means that five events, five competitions, a fun run, plus 150 educational workshop hours earmarked for next year, will not go ahead.

Organisers have warned that without new people coming forward, there is a risk the festival may not continue.

It is looking for a number of people to fill key roles on its committee, including the need for a new chair, or co-chairs, and new workshop co-ordinators.

Trustee Suzanne Yeates said: “It’s still a pivotal time for the festival. It’s a unique event and it would be a huge disappointment if it can’t continue.

“Without new volunteers there is a real risk that the festival will not be here in 2022.

“Our challenge is finding the right volunteers to take us to the next stage, and we need those new volunteers to come forward now, well in advance of the next Henley Youth Festival.”

Planning for the festival gets underway every September. Fundraising begins and organisers start to book venues and workshop providers, as well as liaise with the 16 schools that usually participate.

The festival had hoped to offer one of its most popular workshops to Henley’s primary pupils.

But Jo Dickson, who is also a fellow trustee and co-chaired the event for six years with Kate Swinburne-Johnson, said there were organisational difficulties.

She explained: “The Young Shakespeare Company workshop is a perennial favourite. We offer around 200 places each year to local primary pupils. It supports the curriculum, especially for children in year six moving up to secondary school.

“But even this is proving difficult - we just don’t have the volunteers in place to liaise and provide any extra support schools may need at this critical time.

“And as trustees, we feel it would add to the enormous pressure head teachers face minimising contact between year group bubbles and visitors coming into schools.”

Young Shakespeare Company actors brought The Tempest to life for 90 year five and six pupils at this year’s festival. The children enjoyed speaking Shakespeare’s words in short, accessible scenes, such as the storm that wrecks Prospero’s boat.

“Just two days before the school shutdown on March 20 festival organisers had to cancel two additional YSC workshops as schools began to pull-out.

“Understandably schools and parents were becoming increasingly nervous, but we were disappointed that 100 or so more pupils missed out on the experience.

“Putting on YSC or any other workshop is a risk in 2021 as school social distancing measures look set to continue throughout this academic year.

“New volunteers have not come forward and we still have key roles to fill, including art and schools workshop co-ordinators who would liaise with schools and workshop providers to organise the full workshop timetable.”

The youth festival is open to those aged four to 18 living or at school in the Henley area. In recent years around 3,000 young people have taken part in its creative and performing arts events, competitions, school workshops and sports activities.

Children performing in the festival’s Unplugged, Dance and Variety shows were the last on stage at the Kenton Theatre in New Street, before it went dark in March in response to the government’s lockdown advice.

Mrs Dickson added: “Young performers have said that HYF makes them feel connected and this is a sentiment that we think is felt in the community.

“We know how important the events are to the young people of Henley and over the years we are proud that the town has really taken HYF to heart.

“It’s a unique festival that offers a sense of belonging and shared experience that many participants value and look back on with affection.

“As we emerge from this pandemic, we hope the next Henley Youth Festival will encourage our young people to be stronger together. We look forward to seeing old friends and new for HYF 2022.”

This year’s festival had the theme “Oceans”.

It included 3,200 educational workshop places and 150 hours of drama, science, art, music, dance and sports activity for schoolchildren in the Henley area.

More than 170 young performers from school years one to 13 took part in HYF’s shows - Gig Night, Junior Proms, Unplugged, Dance and Variety.

It was a record year for the HYF Run with 250 entrants, as well as the festival’s art and writing competitions.

Interested volunteers with the expertise and energy to support the festival should email hyfinfo@gmail.com

For more information, visit Henley Youth Festival on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, or www.hyf.org.uk