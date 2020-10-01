Car and cyclist involved in collision

Play areas to re-open with covid regulations
Thursday, 01 October 2020
A SPORTSCAR suffered serious damage after it was involved in a collision this afternoon (Thursday).
It’s understood that the red Chevrolet Corvette collided with other vehicles and a cyclist in Fair Mile at about 3pm.
It lost its right front wheel, wing mirror and panelling in the incident.
01 October 2020
