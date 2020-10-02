Coronavirus case within college ‘community’

A CONFIRMED case of covid-19 has emerged at The Henley College.

In a letter to students, principal Satwant Deol said the case was within the college “community” but that the individual had not been on the premises for at least 72 hours before covid symptoms developed.

She said: “We know that you may find this concerning but we are continuing to monitor the situation and are working closely with Public Health England. This letter is to inform you of the current situation and provide advice. Please be reassured that for most people, coronavirus will be a mild illness.

“The time when people who have tested positive for coronavirus are infectious to others is from two days before the onset of symptoms to 10 days afterwards, or from two days prior to the date of their test to 10 days afterwards if they have had no symptoms.

“We can reassure you that the individual who has tested positive has not been on college premises for at least 72 hours before covid symptoms developed and therefore has not had contact with other individuals during this defined contact period.

“The college remains open and you should continue to attend as normal if you remain well.

“We would like to reassure you that the safety of every individual at The Henley College is our priority and we will keep you updated if there is any further change to the situation.

“We know that students have already missed a lot of teaching time this year and understand that it is important to find the balance between identifying everyone who may be at a genuine risk of developing infection while not asking students and staff to self-isolate unnecessarily.”

Mrs Deol said the college had robust risk assessments in place, signage and masks were compulsory in all communal areas.

She told the Henley Standard: “While we cannot discuss any personal information, we can confirm that a member of the college community tested positive for covid-19. It is important to emphasise that this individual had not been on college premises for several days prior to developing any symptoms. Nor did the individual have contact with other members of the college community during the immediately preceding 72 hours.

“We have communicated to our staff, students and parents informing them that we have a confirmed case but we do not need anyone to isolate as per NHS, Department for Education and Public Health England guidelines.”