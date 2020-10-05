Police appeal after mugging

A MAN in his seventies had his Rolex stolen during a mugging in Henley.

The robbery took place in Church Avenue at about 4pm on Saturday.

The victim was approached by a group of two men and two women who pushed him into the wall and then ran off.

He then realised his Rolex Oyster Perpetual watch had been stolen.

The offenders are described as having olive complexions and aged in their early twenties. The men were approximately 5ft 10ins to 6ft tall.

One of the women had shoulder length brown hair, was of a slim build and was approximately 5ft 4ins to 5ft 5ins tall. She was wearing dark trousers with a red triangular stripe near the middle of each leg and a dark coloured top.

The other woman also had brown hair and was of a slim build. She was approximately 5ft tall and was wearing dark coloured trousers and top.

Investigating officer, PC Stacey Bateman, based at Didcot police station, said: “I am appealing for any witnesses to this incident, or anyone who may have information about what happened, to please come forward.

“I would also ask any residents in the local area who have CCTV or dash-cams to check the footage in case it has captured something significant that could assist with the investigation.

“Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference 43200311245.”